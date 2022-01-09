Afghanistan, the child lost in the chaos of the airport was returned to his grandfather who remained in Kabul

Sohail Ahmadi, the child desperately delivered to an American soldier through the wall of the Kabul airport during the days of the American evacuation from Afghanistan, has returned to his grandfather, who remained in the Afghan capital. About the little boy, who was just two months old in August, nothing more was known until, in December, the press had discovered that Sohail had been looked after by a 29-year-old taxi driver from Kabul named Hamid Safi, who had found him those days at the airport and brought him to his home. After weeks of negotiations, and finally a brief detention by the Taliban police, the taxi driver Safi today returned the child to his grandfather and other relatives who remained in Kabul. To break the news is the agency Reuters. Now it will be necessary to understand how to reunite him with his parents and siblings, who have been evacuated to the United States in recent months. Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya – the baby’s parents – feared that their son would be crushed in the crowd during the operations. For that, they had decided to desperately entrust it to the soldiers beyond the gate. After the little boy disappeared, his father said: “I searched everywhere for three days, but there wasn’t even the area reserved for children. I asked more than twenty people, but I don’t speak English and so I couldn’t even find out who the commander was. “

Read also: