Afghanistan, the child was found given in the arms of a US soldier and then disappeared

The Afghan child who, after being entrusted by his parents to a US Marine, seemed to have vanished into thin air, has been found and is about to be returned to his family. Sohail Ahmadi, this is the name of the little boy, found himself in the arms of a US soldier at the Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul during the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the takeover of the Taliban. The news of his discovery was spread by Times today, December 18, although there is still no official confirmation of his identity. The little boy, now six months old, after escaping a kidnapping attempt, is now safe and was found in a taxi driver’s home in Kabul. The man would have been taking care of it until now.

The story

On 19 August Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya were at the Kabul airport waiting to find a seat on an aircraft that could take them out of Afghanistan. The couple were then evacuated with their other children aged 17, 9, 6 and 3 to the United States. With them was little Sohail: his parents entrusted him to a soldier, to prevent him from being overwhelmed and crushed by the crowd of civilians who pressed in an attempt to enter the airport. After the little boy disappeared, his father said: “I searched everywhere for three days, but there wasn’t even the area reserved for children. I asked more than twenty people, but I don’t speak English so I couldn’t even find out who the captain was. The humanitarian workers and US officials tell me that they will do their best to find him, but these are only promises ».

