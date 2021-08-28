Afghanistan, the films to see to better understand the situation

Cinema is a means of asking questions. Ken Loach has always supported it, and who are we to disprove it. There are many questions that we ask ourselves in these days of global collective concern for the situation in Afghanistan, which has its roots in the twenty years of (disastrous, from every …

Cinema is a means of asking questions. Ken Loach has always supported it, and who are we to deny it. There are many questions that we ask ourselves in these days of global collective concern for the situation in Afghanistan, which has its roots in the twenty years of (disastrous, from every point of view) armed conflict. There are also many questions that filmmakers have faced in these twenty years with different approaches, styles and above all different perspectives, but it is worth taking a (cinematic) step back. In 1988 it comes out Beast of war, a film directed by Kevin Reynolds, the same as the legendary Fandango and Robin Hood with Kevin Costner. At the center of the story is a group of Russian soldiers (played by Americans, of course) who get lost in Afghanistan after killing a mujahideen and a group of revenge-hungry rebels on their trail. This just to smell the atmosphere of the “before”. But there was a “then”, unleashed – at least this was the official cause – from that 9/11 well told by documentary Fahrenheit 9/11 by the American Michael Moore, ready to investigate the background of the official motivations of US war operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The status of women under the regime

In the narration of the conditions of women under the regime of religious fundamentalism, cinema probably finds the most fertile ground for telling stories that are hard to forget. Impossible not to start from Travel to Kandahar from Mohsen Makhmalbaf, in which an Afghan journalist who emigrated to Canada returns, as the title says, to Kandahar to rush to the rescue of her sister who threatens to commit suicide after the Taliban have taken control of the country. The journey, physical as well as in the soul, is an opportunity to witness the precarious condition of women under the regime. Also the daughter of the director of Journey to Kandahar, Samira Makhmalbaf in At five in the evening it tells a story of a woman, determined however to free herself from the past. The (first) Taliban dictatorship has collapsed, the protagonist goes back to school and dreams of that future that was denied her and that her father himself would not want for her, considering her blasphemous and sinful.

More recently, You don’t know Papicha from Mounia Meddour she was able to tell well the oppression of women under the regime of religious fundamentalism. The film is set in Algeria, during the Black Decade of the bloody Islamic fundamentalism of the 90s. A student dreams of becoming a designer but is persecuted together with her friends for her ideas, which are judged offensive, sinful and rebellious. Let’s go back to Afghanistan with Osama from Siddiq Barmak, where a little girl cuts her hair to look like a boy so she can help the family after her mother loses her job. Needless to say, the discovery of the disguise will be fatal. No disguise in I am Malala, portrait of the Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai signed by Davis Guggenheim. The whole film is about the Pakistani activist, a symbol of the fight against the Taliban and a worldwide supporter of women’s education: Malala was just 15 years old when she was the victim of the Taliban in the Swat Valley who shot her three shots in the head as she returned to home from school. His fault? Having publicly expressed a desire to read and study.

Movies based on books

The Kite Runner brings to the screen the bestseller of the American writer of Afghan origin Khaled Hosseini. There is the flashback on childhood, on a Kabul invaded by the Soviets, and there is obviously a never too veiled denunciation of the horrors of war. Parvana’s Tales – the Breadwinner, produced by Angelina Jolie, is based on the novel Under the burqa by Deborah Ellis and through animation tells the story of Parvana, a little girl who to save her father, imprisoned by the Taliban (guilty of culture: he taught his daughter to read and write), cuts her hair and disguises herself as a boy to go and find it. As a patient stone, instead, it is taken from the pages of Atiq Rahimi, who is also the director of the film. A young Afghan woman assists her husband, who has remained in a vegetative state after being wounded, and confides in him frustrations and secrets in a war-torn Kabul.

How Hollywood Tells Afghanistan

In Lions for lambs Robert Redford presented, as director and actor, the many contradictions of American politics. He carved out the role of a passionate university professor, entrusting Meryl Streep with the role of a journalist who interviews Tom Cruise, in the role of an unscrupulous senator, on the corrupt propaganda system of American war actions. Also Charlie Wilson’s War, with Julia Roberts and Philip Seymour Hoffman, he faces the controversial decisions of US foreign policy through the Charlie Wilson of the title. That is Tom Hanks, in the role of that politician and military man who promoted a series of secret operations in favor of the rebels (future Taliban) in Afghanistan and against the Soviets. A parody tone is entrusted to Brad Pitt in War Machine, with Tilda Swinton and Ben Kingsley, all about the mistakes made by the US on Afghan soil. At the center of the story is the rise and fall of a self-styled leader, General McMahon, who arrived in Afghanistan acclaimed as a rock star and later brutally exposed by the press.

Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood and Caleb Laudry Jones are the stars of The Outpost, adaptation of the novel The Fighter based on the real story that took place during Operation Enduring Freedom to a group of US soldiers in Afghanistan in 2009. That is the historic clash between a team of 53 soldiers and over 400 Taliban fighters in the north-east of the country. More rhetorical 12 soldiers, a film adaptation of the book Horse Soldiers, with Chris Hemsworth ready to lead a team of US special forces in Afghanistan – which soon finds itself outnumbered, as the title anticipates – to take down the Taliban and Al-Qaeda. Stellar cast for too Lone Survivor, with Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch, Emile Hirsch and Eric Bana playing a US commando in Afghanistan with the mission to capture and kill Ahmad Shah, the fearsome Taliban leader responsible for the deaths of numerous marines. Last but not least, the anti-American The Kill Team based on the 2013 documentary of the same name starring Nat Wolff and Alexander Skarsgård, about a group of American soldiers who between 2009 and 2010 were responsible for the summary executions of several Afghan civilians in the Maywand district.