Afghanistan, the new grip of the Taliban: no more women in TV series

James Reno28 mins ago
«A woman cannot be a minister. It is as if I were putting a weight around her neck that she cannot carry ». At the beginning of September this was the response of the Taliban spokesman Sayed Zekrullah Hashim to the journalist of ToloNews asking him why women wouldn’t be part of the new government. Over the past few months, the limitations have continued and it has become increasingly difficult for women to work and study. Now a new squeeze. Hakif Mohajir, spokesman for the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, announced a new “religious guideline” for the media: no more TV series starring actresses and no more journalists with thehijab in the news. According to the French media France 24, the announcement with the new directives was issued through social networks. The issue of the media is new for the Taliban to tackle. When they were in power before 2001 there was only one radio station broadcasting from the Afghan: Voice of Sharia. Here only programs for the spread of Islam were broadcast. Since the fall of the Taliban regime, the number of televisions and radios has multiplied, not to mention the entire development of social networks. Indian TV series, entertainment programs and music-based shows have also been broadcast on the televisions. Now it is not clear what could remain of all this schedule.

