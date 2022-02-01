Afghanistan, the New Zealand reporter: ‘I’m pregnant, but they won’t let me go home due to Covid rules. I asked the Taliban for help ‘

She was one of the correspondents who spoke of the western retreat fromAfghanistan and the taking of power of the Taliban, last August. But today, Charlotte Bellis, former New Zealand correspondent of al-Jazeera, she is pregnant and from that country, together with her belgian partner and photographer Jim Huylebroek, can’t get out. She denounced it herself in a testimony article on New Zealand Herald which begins like this: “If, when you are pregnant and unmarried, being hosted by the Taliban seems like a safe haven, it means that you’re in bad shape“.

The former correspondent of the pan-Arab media, in fact, had returned to the headquarters of the TV a Doha after the Christmas holidays together with Huylebroek and only there she found out she was expecting a baby. The problem is that the pregnancy was putting her in danger: in Qatar, in fact, it is illegal to have children out of wedlock. Then the reporter he quits and tries to return to his country of origin, but the strict anti-Covid regulations imposed by the government of Jacinda Ardern they won’t let him. The woman claims to have sent to the New Zealand authorities 59 questions to get an “emergency” go-ahead, but he hasn’t never got any response. Bellis and her partner then decide to fall back on Belgium, Huylebroek’s country of origin. But even there, says the journalist, they cannot stop too much as she is not a resident.

So, with the situation getting complicated every hour that passes, she decides to take advantage of the only valid visa in the hands of her and her partner, the one for Afghanistan. He reactivated his contacts in the country and addressed directly to senior Taliban officials. “We are happy for you, you can stay here, you won’t have any problem“, They answer from Kabul, however, advising her to declare to be married to avoid that the situation matured in Qatar could recur even in the rigid regime of the new Islamic Emirate. And if you find out that it is not, you will have to “call” them immediately.

The reporter, who is expected to give birth to one girl in May, she still hasn’t managed to return to her country. Chris Bunny, the head of the New Zealand Isolation and Quarantine System, explained that Bellis’s application was rejected because did not meet the requirement of departure within 14 days, but the Covid emergency minister, Chris Hipkins, asked for an investigation into his case.

