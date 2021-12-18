Afghanistan, the newborn entrusted to US soldiers during the evacuation from Kabul was found and disappeared – Corriere.it

from Online editing

Sohail Ahmad was lost track on August 19 last. According to the Times, the little boy who is now six months old, safe after escaping a kidnapping attempt: was found in the home of a taxi driver in Kabul. He may soon return to the family

He would be found and would already be in the process of being brought back to his family Sohail Ahmadi, the Afghan child disappeared after being entrusted by his parents to a US marine at Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer. The reports on Times, according to which the little boy, who is now six months old, after escaping an attempted kidnapping would be safe and was found in the home of a taxi driver in Kabul, who has been taking care of him until now.

Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya were at the airport on August 19 trying to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power. Ended up in the crush of the dirty river and the Abby Gate, with thousands of other people waiting to enter the airport to board the evacuation flights, they had entrusted Sohail to the US military fearing that he could be crushed by the crowd. But they hadn’t heard from the little one since. The couple was then evacuated with their other children aged 17, 9, 6 and 3, arriving in Fort Bliss, Texas, after a long journey with stops first in Qatar and then in Germany. Now the possible happy ending even if at the moment there is still no official confirmation on the identity of the little one.