Afghanistan, the newborn given in the arms of the Americans has disappeared beyond the barbed wire of the airport. The family: “Nobody does anything”

There is no happy ending in Sohail’s story. 2 months, all his life ahead, and to preserve it the decision of his parents: that of handing it desperately upwards, a bundle between raised hands, weapons and camouflage of soldiers, beyond the barbed wire and towards the arms of an American soldier. Towards safety, at the Kabul airport on 19 August. A photo that became iconic in those dramatic mid-summer days. A shot that put the West in front of its immense responsibilities His parents, Suraya, 32, and Mirza Ali Ahmadi, thus tried to save him from the deadly crowd. They would recover him, this is the hope, once they too entered the airport and reached safety.

Sohail’s story

It didn’t happen that way. Kabul fell, mom Suraya, dad Mirza and the other children of 17, 9, 6 and 3 years they managed to escape from the new Taliban regime that has returned to lock up women at home and to persecute those who have excessive Western or democratic sympathies in the void left by 20 years of American failure. Those days at Hamid Karzai Airport marked their lives, the evacuation before the bombing that interrupted an escape that would have found a wall anyway, because the western corridors ran out too soon. There are many children who pass over the barbed wire. Some are even launched. Thinking about what it meant, getting to do it, makes you shiver. Sohail passes, the rest of the family enters after a while because in the meantime the Taliban had begun to push back the crowd. But they make it Inside, however, there is no trace of their child.

“I searched everywhere for three days, but it wasn’t even in the children’s area. I asked more than twenty people, but I don’t speak English and so I couldn’t even find out who the commander was “, he tells Reuters his father, on the run because he had worked for a decade as a security man at the US embassy in Afghanistan. They don’t know who the soldier was who took him. They know nothing. The child seems to be engulfed by darkness. The rest of the family is then boarded, we read on Corriere della Sera, on a flight to Doha. Then he arrives in Germany and from there, again, to Fort Bliss in Texas. They are now together with other Afghan refugees and await resettlement somewhere in the United States. But there is no trace of their youngest son. “The aid workers and US officials tell me they will do their best to find him, but they are only promises,” concludes the father.

On the cover Twitter | Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya at Kabul airport on August 19 to leave the country, in front of the gates of the Abby Gate, entrust their two-month-old baby to a US soldier for fear of being crushed.

