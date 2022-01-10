Afghanistan, the newborn Sohail found by his family: he had disappeared while fleeing from Kabul
He was reunited with his family of origin Sohail Ahmadi, the child she had alone two months when the 19 August last as thousands of people rushed to leave Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul in the hands of the Taliban. The little one, he reports Bbc, was returned yesterday to his grandfather, who traveled from the distant province of Badakhshan as far as Kabul: “We’re celebrating and singing, it looks like a wedding party,” she said. The little one was found at the airport by Hamid Safi, a 29-year-old taxi driver. The young man took him with him, taking him home to his wife and children. Then he published the photo of the newborn, ‘renamed’ Mohammad Abed, on your Facebook profile.
The baby had been delivered into the hands of the US Marines by his father Mizra Ali during the chaotic evacuation at Kabul airport after the Taliban took power. He wanted to protect him from the pressure of thousands of people, all crowded in the hope of getting inside theHamid Karzai and thus be able to escape from the country. Once inside, his parents could no longer find him. After the vain search, the father, who had worked as a security guard at the US embassy, mother Suraya, and four other children were boarded on a flight to the United States. Parents hope he can be moved to America to live with them.
