World

Afghanistan, the Taliban forbid travel to single women: they must be accompanied by a male relative

Photo of James Reno James Reno46 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read

In Afghanistan women they will not be able travel alone for long distances (over about 70 km). They must be accompanied by a man of the family. They announced it in the past few hours i Taliban, in fact marking another step backwards for the rights of the female population and a further limitation of freedom.

The recommendation, published by the ministry of Promotion of virtue and the prevention of vice, which was already circulating on social media, also invites drivers not to accept women in their vehicles if they are not wearing the “Islamic veil”, without however specifying what type of veil.

“Women will not be able to go further 45 miles (72 kilometers) if they are not accompanied by a family member ”, a spokesman for the ministry explained, specifying that it must be a close male relative. The new recommendation, released on social networks, comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghan TV channels to stop broadcasting dramas and soap operas with actresses. The ministry had also invited television reporters to wear the hijab during the presentation.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Soviet Union, thirty years ago the end of a great hope

next

Next article

United States, Trump supporter calls and insults President Biden live: the phone call during a Christmas event

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno46 mins ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Used to win and not to rule: Kamala Harris’ outburst

2 days ago

at least one death, 40% of the infections caused by the variant- Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Ethiopia approves state of emergency, US fears by population – Last Hour

November 4, 2021

Italy against the investigation in Israel on Palestinian NGOs accused of supporting terrorism

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button