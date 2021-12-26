Afghanistan, the Taliban forbid travel to single women: they must be accompanied by a male relative

In Afghanistan women they will not be able travel alone for long distances (over about 70 km). They must be accompanied by a man of the family. They announced it in the past few hours i Taliban, in fact marking another step backwards for the rights of the female population and a further limitation of freedom.

The recommendation, published by the ministry of Promotion of virtue and the prevention of vice, which was already circulating on social media, also invites drivers not to accept women in their vehicles if they are not wearing the “Islamic veil”, without however specifying what type of veil.

“Women will not be able to go further 45 miles (72 kilometers) if they are not accompanied by a family member ”, a spokesman for the ministry explained, specifying that it must be a close male relative. The new recommendation, released on social networks, comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghan TV channels to stop broadcasting dramas and soap operas with actresses. The ministry had also invited television reporters to wear the hijab during the presentation.