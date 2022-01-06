Afghanistan, the Taliban organize a kamikaze battalion – Corriere.it

from Lorenzo Cremonesi

After the attacks against the foreign occupation forces, the “martyrs” will now be placed in the regular army

The Taliban are organizing a battalion of kamikaze soldiers. It already has a name, or so their militants in Kabul call it: “Ishtihadi”, from the Arabic “shahid”, martyr. Faces hooded in black, dark uniforms, their dedication to the cause will be total. Basically little new. Since their defeat against the US invasion of Afghanistan in November 2001, the Taliban have used suicide bombers extensively. Their martyrs carried out terrifying massacres against the soldiers of the US-led coalition (including the Italian contingent), which also affected tens of thousands of Afghan soldiers and above all civilians.

But now the novelty lies in their placement in the new Afghan regular army. In fact, since last August 15th, the Taliban are no longer an opposition guerrilla movement, but have become institutionalized at the head of the state and are now asking for international recognition. And there is no other example of a regular army that includes among its ranks elite units of soldiers openly ready for “martyrdom” and even more so, who make suicidal actions the salient feature of their military rank.

Isis guerrillas had trained kamikaze groups and so did Al Qaeda-inspired jihadist groups

. The Lebanese Hezbollah also collects suicide bombers and so does Boko Haram in Africa. But these are precisely guerrilla movements or terrorist groups. It is probably necessary to go back to the Japanese suicide bombers at the end of the Second World War to find something similar to what the Taliban are setting up..

The Deputy Minister of Information and Cultural Affairs, Zabiullah Mijahid, from Kabul specifies that the new battalion will be part of the special forces under the command of the Ministry of Defense. Without specifying their number or the location of their bases, he added that it will be used for particularly delicate operations. In recent days, the Taliban Ministry of Defense had hinted at the creation of a regular army with no fewer than 100,000 soldiers, many of them from the old security forces (army and police) paid and trained by the Western coalition. It seems, however, that some Taliban battalions of kamikaze men are already operating in the province of Badakhshan and in general in the north-eastern regions against Isis guerrillas. In this case, the “martyrs” of the Caliphate sacrifice themselves against the Taliban in the name of principles and rules of conduct which are not very different between the two movements, although with different purposes.