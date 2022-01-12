Afghanistan, the Taliban run out of money. Workers paid with cereals

In Afghanistan the situation continues to be delicate. And not only because of the continuous violation of women’s rights and the repeated abuse of the population and various religious minorities. THE Taliban they are demonstrating all their unreliability even in the government sphere, using the precious humanitarian aid received from international organizations to pay workers rather than feed citizens.

Economic crisis

In particular, the country’s new administrators have decided to expand their “food for work” program, in which the grain donated is used to pay tens of thousands of workers of the public sector. The announcement came hours after the United Nations made a record request for 4.4 billion in humanitarian aid to come to the rescue of the 24.4 million Afghan civilians – more than 50% of the population – struggling. with a serious food crisis, aggravated by an epochal drought, by the cold winter as well as by the rule of the Taliban.

The “food versus work” program, already implemented in Kabul and now extended to other regions, was welcomed as proof of the financial crisis that is gripping the Afghanistan of the Taliban, who returned to power last August. Furthermore, their decision raises further concern regarding the management of humanitarian aid and funds, albeit small, that arrive in the country, although most of them are distributed directly by international organizations, bypassing the Taliban authorities.

In the meantime, just to lighten the economic pressure weighing on an exhausted population, the Central Bank of Afghanistan (DAB) has announced that it has received 32 million dollars in funds released by the United Nations, immediately transferred to the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB). The US government, for its part, in 2022 will allocate an initial contribution of more than 308 million dollars in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan, while from October 2021 the total of US humanitarian aid for the country and for refugees Afghans in the region reached nearly $ 782 million.

Social crisis

Excluding the promises put on the table by the Taliban, the modernization of the country and the granting of equal rights to women and men, Afghanistan seems to have plunged into an endless crisis. On the civil front, dozens of women they participated in a protest in Kabul to claim their rights in the Afghan capital. The news came in the aftermath of the initiative of activists who used the walls of the city to challenge the restrictions imposed by the Taliban and denounce the repression of their protests.

All this can be read as a reaction to the move by the Taliban authorities who have posted notices on walls and trees in Kabul reminding women to wear hijab, in compliance with Islamic law. In fact, last week, the order for shops to use headless mannequins and the ban on entry for women to public toilets in various provinces date back to last week. Restrictions following the removal, in December, of advertising posters with female images in Kabul. Between prohibitions for women, moreover, we find the decree announced by the Taliban last month which establishes that they cannot travel more than 75 kilometers from their place of residence if they are not in the company of a close male relative.