Afghanistan, the Taliban seize 3 thousand liters of alcohol and throw them into the water

The intelligence operation against the sale and consumption of alcohol.

The Afghan intelligence services seized about 3,000 liters of alcohol during a search in Kabul that led to the arrest of three people: the alcohol was then poured into a canal in the capital. This was announced by the Directorate General of Intelligence (GDI) of the country. It is unclear when the raid took place or when the alcohol was destroyed, but the GDI posted a video on Twitter yesterday showing agency agents pouring alcohol into the channel. “Muslims must seriously refrain from making and delivering alcohol,” says a religious scholar in the film. The new Taliban regime is more strongly opposing these illegal activities than the previous Western-backed government. In fact, in recent months, the frequency of operations against the trade in alcohol and drug addicts has increased. / Source: Twitter @ GDI1415

January 4, 2022 – Updated January 4, 2022, 9:38 am

