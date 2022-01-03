Afghanistan, the Taliban wage war on alcohol: 3 thousand liters of liquor poured into a Kabul canal – Video

THE Afghan intelligence services they seized approx 3 thousand liters of alcohol during a search a Kabul which led to the arrest of three people: alcohol was then poured into a canal of the capital. This was announced by the Directorate General of Intelligence (GDI) of the country. It is unclear when the raid took place or when the alcohol was destroyed, but the GDI posted a video on Twitter yesterday showing agency agents pouring alcohol into the channel. “Muslims must seriously refrain from making and delivering alcohol,” says a religious scholar in the film. The new Taliban regime is more strongly opposing these illegal activities than the previous Western-backed government. In fact, in recent months, the frequency of operations against the trade in alcohol and drug addicts has increased.