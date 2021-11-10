Afghanistan, they entrust their two-month-old son to the Marines: now Sohail is missing. The father: “I just think about him”

In the days of chaos following the taking of Kabul by the Taliban many Afghans who had collaborated with Westerners flocked to the airport Hamid Karzai. Their hope was to get on the last flights leaving for the West, or at least to pick us up i their children. Many remember the image of the Italian vice consul Tommaso Claudi who takes one of these children in her arms. Among the parents who entrusted their children to strangers under the dividing wall of the airport were also there Mirza Ali Ahmadi, 35, a security guard at the American Embassy in Kabul for a decade, with his wife Suraya, aged 32, and five children, the eldest aged 17 and the youngest, Sohail, just two months. In an exclusive interview with the agency Reuters on Sunday, November 7, the parents said they had entrusted the youngest to Marines. They were afraid he would come crushed against the wall, convinced to see him again after a while, since the gate was far away only 5 meters.

But it took half an hour before they got over the fence and out of Sohail all traces have been lost. Thus, helped by his Afghan colleagues from the US embassy, ​​he spoke “with more than 20 people” for three days, Mirza said. “To every official – military or civilian – I came across, I asked of my baby“, But to no avail. “American aid workers and officials tell me they will do their best for find it “. Mirza was helped in the research by an American commander, but they had to interrupt everything because it was necessary evacuate the airport. So they left for the Qatar to then be transferred to Germany and finally in America.

“All I do is think about my son“, Says from Fort Bliss, in Texas, where he is with his family and other Afghan refugees waiting to be resettled in the US. “Everyone who calls me, my mother, my father, my sister, all give me comfort and say, ‘Don’t worry, God is good, your son will be found,’” says mother Suraya.

The two Afghans said they had spread the photos of the son on social networks and in the street, through theAfghan Refugee Relief, a support group for Afghan families that launched a campaign entitled ‘Child missing‘(Missing baby). A US official said he had reported to all agencies involved, including US bases and locations overseas while a State Department spokesperson said the government is working with various partners and the international community “to explore each avenue and locate the child, including an appeal issued through the International Center for Missing Children ”.