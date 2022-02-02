Afghanistan: universities reopen, including women in separate classrooms – Asia

Public universities in some Afghan provinces have reopened today for the first time since the Taliban took power last August: women are also allowed but, according to the authorities, they will be in separate classrooms from men. According to a political analyst, the reopening of universities in Afghanistan represents “a critical indicator” on the road to international recognition of the Taliban.

Most girls’ secondary schools and all public universities had been closed when the Islamic group returned to power, raising fears that women would be denied their right to education again, as they did during the first Taliban government, since 1996. to 2001. The universities reopened today are located in the provinces of Laghman, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Nimroz, Farah and Helmand: others at national level will resume classes by the end of the month. A correspondent from the AFP news agency reported seeing a small number of women, all covered in burqas, entering the University of Laghman this morning.

“The rights of Afghan women and girls must be a priority in humanitarian aid. Our commitment is to the people of Afghanistan, not to their rulers,” said the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, speaking at the Conference on Women. Afghani which, which began yesterday, continues today in the European institution.