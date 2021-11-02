Afghanistan, US-trained 007s are joining ISIS-k

Twist in Afghanistan: the 007 Afghans trained by the US military forces have found a place in the ranks of Isis-k. A change, that of former spies, often dictated by the opportunity to have a new job and therefore sufficient money to live; in this case the Islamic State represents the only alternative. After being abandoned by their US mentors and protectors, they find themselves merging into the fighting nuclei of Isis Khorasan. The Wall Strett Journal he says that even though the number of deserters joining the terrorist group is relatively small, it is still growing. The new recruits bring to the Islamic State skills in information gathering and warfare techniques, thus strengthening the capabilities of the extremist organization. As he explains The print, among them there is a former soldier who managed the Gardez powder magazines in the province of Paktia: he was among the first to join ISIS. Another member of the old Afghan special forces, after having fled, quickly reappeared among the members of the Islamic State. “In some areas of the country, ISIS has become a very attractive option for government security forces left behind or forgotten” by Western allies, explains to the WSJ Rahmatullah Nabil, former number one of the National Directorate of Security, the old security agency. intelligence, which left Afghanistan before the Taliban arrived. “If there had been a resistance movement – continues the former 007 – these men would have joined it, but in the absence of substantial alternatives, ISIS remains the only armed group”.

