Afghanistan, USA: Taliban guilty of executions of former agents – Last Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 04 DEC – The United States and its Western allies yesterday evening accused the Taliban regime of “summary executions” of former members of the Afghan security forces, revealed by human rights organizations.



“We are deeply concerned about reports of summary executions and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces, as documented by Human Rights Watch and others,” said about 20 countries including the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan in a statement published by the US State Department.



“We emphasize that the alleged actions constitute serious violations of human rights and contravene the amnesty announced by the Taliban”, said the group of allies, calling on the new Afghan leadership to ensure that the amnesty is applied and “maintained throughout the country and in all its ranks “.



This week the NGO Human Rights Watch released a report documenting the “killings or disappearances of 47 former members of the Afghan National Security Forces who surrendered or were arrested by Taliban forces between August 15 and October 31. victims are military personnel, police, intelligence agents and militiamen “.



For Washington and its allies, “reported cases must be investigated promptly and transparently, those responsible must be held accountable, and these steps must be clearly announced to act as an immediate deterrent to further killings and disappearances.”



In addition to the United States and the European Union, the signatories of the statement are Germany, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Japan, North Macedonia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania , United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine. (HANDLE).

