Afghanistan, women banned from TV

“It is not a question of rules, but of religious directives”, said the spokesman for the ministry. Hakif Mohajir, without specifying the penalties for violations or providing details. “Televisions must avoid showing soap operas and rose water series in which women play”, states in a document of the ministry directed to the media, without specifying whether the veil should be a simple scarf, already usually worn on TV. or something more opaque. Since the Taliban regained control of the country, women have first been banned from their jobs, then reintroduced to the ToloNews network with the promise of a “more permissive government”.

The new impositions – There are eight new rules issued by the government to Afghan television channels. Among these, the film ban considered contrary to the principles of Sharia law – Islamic law – and to Afghan values, and the prohibition of shooting men who expose private parts of the body. They are also prohibited comedy and entertainment shows which have religion as their object or can be considered offensive to Afghans. The Taliban also insisted that foreign films promoting non-Afghan cultural values ​​should not be broadcast in the country.

Unicef’s appeal – The organization denounced the risk of increased child brides also due to the fact that school doors are still closed almost everywhere for them. And a few weeks ago, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai appealed to the Taliban to “let the girls go back to school as soon as possible”. Appeal unheeded by a regime that forced the many women who refused to return to the regime to flee or go underground.