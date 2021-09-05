Afraid for September? Bitcoin Price Hopes To Break This Historical Trend By CoinTelegraph



Afraid for September? Bitcoin’s price hopes to break this historical trend



(BTC) has been trying unsuccessfully to break out of the $ 50,000 resistance for more than 10 days. However, on September 2, the major cryptocurrency briefly broke through the important level, leading to positive repercussions in the markets. Thereafter, the asset returned to the $ 49,000 range before bouncing back above the $ 50,000 mark on September 3.

As Bitcoin often follows a cyclical pattern, a look at the monthly trends for September could reveal price-related patterns that are useful for assessing the near-term outlook. Historically, September has been one of the poorest months for BTC. Looking at the monthly price data since 2013, we can see that the token has seen a positive trend in September only twice in eight years, in 2015 and 2016, with a maximum of 6% which could be considered almost flat.

Pete Humiston, manager of Kraken Intelligence, the research department of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, explained to Cointelegraph what this trend could mean this year:

