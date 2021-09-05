Afraid for September? Bitcoin Price Hopes To Break This Historical Trend By CoinTelegraph

by
Loading...
Advertisements


Afraid for September? Bitcoin’s price hopes to break this historical trend

(BTC) has been trying unsuccessfully to break out of the $ 50,000 resistance for more than 10 days. However, on September 2, the major cryptocurrency briefly broke through the important level, leading to positive repercussions in the markets. Thereafter, the asset returned to the $ 49,000 range before bouncing back above the $ 50,000 mark on September 3.

As Bitcoin often follows a cyclical pattern, a look at the monthly trends for September could reveal price-related patterns that are useful for assessing the near-term outlook. Historically, September has been one of the poorest months for BTC. Looking at the monthly price data since 2013, we can see that the token has seen a positive trend in September only twice in eight years, in 2015 and 2016, with a maximum of 6% which could be considered almost flat.

Pete Humiston, manager of Kraken Intelligence, the research department of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, explained to Cointelegraph what this trend could mean this year:

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Leave a Comment

© 2021 D1SoftBall News | All Rights Reserved.