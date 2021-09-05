Afraid for September? Bitcoin’s price hopes to break this historical trend

Bitcoin (BTC) has been unsuccessfully trying to break through the resistance at $ 50,000 for more than 10 days. However, on September 2, the major cryptocurrency briefly broke through the important level, leading to positive repercussions in the markets. Thereafter, the asset returned to the $ 49,000 range before bouncing back above the $ 50,000 mark on September 3.

As Bitcoin often follows a cyclical pattern, a look at the monthly trends for September could reveal price-related patterns that are useful for assessing the near-term outlook. Historically, September has been one of the poorest months for BTC. Looking at the monthly price data since 2013, we can see that the token has seen a positive trend in September only twice in eight years, in 2015 and 2016, with a maximum of 6% which could be considered almost flat.

Pete Humiston, manager of Kraken Intelligence, the research department of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, explained to Cointelegraph what this trend could mean this year:

“September is historically the worst month for Bitcoin. That said, the price has been in the vicinity of $ 50,000 for about three weeks now. If Bitcoin plots a breakout above this psychologically significant level, it could rekindle investor interest and create the momentum needed to push the price back to $ 60,000. “

In fact, BTC has been performing poorly in September in four of the past five years, making this month the most disappointing time for the coin. However, the $ 50,000 level is considered one of the significant resistances for the asset since it first broke it just days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the purchase of BTC on February 8. for $ 1.5 billion from the company, which would begin accepting Bitcoin as a payment method. The return of the price above this resistance at the beginning of the month could be a positive sign for the asset.

Cointelegraph spoke about the current scenario with Hunain Naseer, senior analyst at OKEx Insights, the research team at cryptocurrency exchange OKEx. Naseer commented, “As things stand today, BTC’s fight below $ 50,000 is the great battle that bulls must win before they can think of $ 60,000. The rally from $ 50,000 to $ 60,000 is likely to be much faster than the current move from $ 40,000 to $ 50,000.“

The S2F model has a minor deviation

Twitter user’s PlanB stock-to-flow (S2F) model has been one of the most accurate quantitative models attempting to gauge and predict the price of Bitcoin. It is based on the supply injections of the asset in circulation in a given period. According to the model, the price of Bitcoin is set to exceed $ 100,000 to reach $ 105,000.

However, BTC is currently recovering from a major deviation from S2F in late July when it looked like the pattern was about to be invalidated. This isn’t the first time Bitcoin’s price has negatively deviated from the model. A noteworthy detour began in late October 2018 and lasted until mid-June 2019, a period of nearly seven months. By comparison, the current negative change has so far only lasted about three months. It should be noted that for the rest of the year the S2F model is mostly flat and expects a similar range at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Going on, Naseer further elaborated on the model’s predictions with respect to the market price, stating, “given the current sentiment and long-term fundamentals, it cannot be ruled out that BTC will hit $ 100,000 in December, especially considering that October and November have historically been profitable months for Bitcoin. They could easily prepare the price to hit $ 100,000 by mid-December before any corrections.“

About this model, Jake Wujastyk, chief market analyst of TrendSpider technical analysis software, explained to Cointelegraph, “Based on the upside from the March 2020 low to the October 2020 candle (seven months), applying this move to June 2021 would bring the price to around $ 100,000 towards the end of the year, assuming the move is the same.“

While the S2F model has so far predicted Bitcoin’s price with remarkable accuracy, it is important to point out that any technical indicator has its limitations. Speaking of the broader perspective on the cryptocurrency market, Humiston added, “a rally to $ 100,000 in four months would require a significant capital inflow. While not impossible, it seems unlikely now that investors’ attention has shifted to alternative crypto assets such as Ether, Cardano and Solana.“

The altcoin boom could steal $ 100,000 in BTC this year

While Bitcoin is hovering around $ 50,000 and looking to consolidate the level as a support, altcoins like Ether (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have seen considerable gains in recent weeks.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, BTC has risen by 6.40% over the past seven days. Altcoins saw huge rises in comparison, with 73.83% for SOL, 26.57% for ETH and 15.97% for ADA over the same period. In September, SOL and ADA even hit new all-time highs.

This altcoin boom has pushed the Bitcoin Dominance (BTCD) Index to 41.46% at the time of writing, according to data from TradingView.com. The current level is similar to those recorded in June 2018. The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, Johnny Lyu, explained to Cointelegraph:

“It is important to understand how ETH and other altcoins are able to compete with BTC for new investor money, and how long-time marketers can behave. Mass adoption of crypto cannot be achieved without the prosperity of altcoins. Many market participants believe that at current prices it is the value of the altcoins more prone to multiplying. “

The price of Solana, for example, has risen more than 100 times since the beginning of the year. Even PlanB’s upbeat S2F model for BTC predicts that its value will be just over $ 100,000 at the end of the year, just three times the value of the asset at the start of 2021. These large differences in returns could even push investors to choose altcoins as an investment vehicle instead of Bitcoin.

However, institutional interest in Bitcoin is on the rise from the levels seen in June and July. MicroStrategy made another BTC purchase on August 24, this time worth $ 177 million. The company’s reserves amount to a total of 105,085 BTC, currently valued at $ 5.2 billion and equivalent to 0.5% of the maximum bid of 21 million BTC.

Even one of the most prominent financial institutions globally, Citigroup Inc., is considering trading Bitcoin futures offered by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the largest derivatives exchange in the world. According to a recent report, the company is awaiting regulatory approval to start trading these derivatives.

Lyu added that the growth of the crypto market as a whole is renewing institutional interest in the sector, explaining, “the gradual resumption of institutional interest in cryptocurrencies is already obvious. The positive news on SpaceX’s investments in Bitcoin, the updates of the Ethereum networks in August and Cardano in September, all this neutralizes the bear market in May and June, strengthening the confidence of market participants in further growth.“

Furthermore, Wujastyk suggested that Bitcoin’s price movements in recent months require the injection of large amounts of capital to move the market, indicating that institutional capital is undoubtedly involved. This current momentum for both Bitcoin and altcoins could be the deciding factor as a historically negative month for the cryptocurrency market begins.