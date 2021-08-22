Afraid of Ariana Grande, the stalker bypasses security by entering her home

A young man was arrested by the LAPD for breaking into the private property of Ariana Grande in LA. The 20-year-old man broke into the area surrounding the American singer’s house, managing to evade surveillance and get to the door of the house. The boy would ring the bell and ask for his darling, forcing the security to call the police.

As reported by the American portal Tmz, it is not clear how the stranger circumvented the strict security measures to reach the villa of the American pop star. The agents who intervened on the spot found the 20-year-old near Ariana Grande’s house and during thearrest, he would even spit on one of the policemen.

The American site reports that, according to local police sources, the individual reached the singer’s Los Angeles home around two in the afternoon last Saturday, knocked on the entrance and asked for Ariana Grande. The staff member who opened the door explained that the singer was not at home and called the police, who blocked the stranger just outside the property. At the time of the arrest, the 20-year-old had with him a love letter to Ariana Grande and some instructions written in pen on a sheet of paper to reach the pop star’s house. The stalker was thus arrested on charges of infringement e aggression aggravated against the agent he spat on.

The queen of pop music had appeared, a few days ago, alongside a mysterious man, so much so as to unleash rumors about her alleged new love. Ariana Grande had been seen swapping affections with the unknown boy in a Los Angeles club. A few hours later the episode with him would occur stalker. However, it is not the first time that Ariana Grande’s Los Angeles mansion ends up in the middle of a 911 call. In recent days, the police had been called for some gunshots heard in the direction of the pop star’s property. In reality it was just the new illegal American fashion – called swatting – to send an emergency unit to a specific location thanks to the false report of an accident or a shooting.