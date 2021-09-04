Afraid of September? The price of bitcoin hopes to break the recessionary trend

Bitcoin (BTC) has been struggling to cross the $ 50,000 mark for over 10 days. However, on September 2, a Premium cryptocurrency briefly passed the main stage sending positive ripples across the market. Since then, the coin has fallen below the level needed to trade in the $ 49,000 range before bouncing back to the $ 50,000 level on September 3rd.

As Bitcoin often acts in a cyclical pattern, a look at the monthly trends for September can reveal patterns in the price, which in turn can be helpful in assessing the outlook for the next month. Historically, September has been one of the less bright months for BTC. A look at monthly price data since 2013 reveals that the token made positive gains in September twice in eight years – in 2015 and 2016 – with a maximum of 6%, which can be considered roughly flat.

Pete Hummuston, director of Kraken Intelligence – Research Division at Kraken Exchange – told Cointelegraph what this trend could mean for this year:

September has historically been the worst month for Bitcoin. However, it has been approaching $ 50,000 in the past three weeks or so. Should Bitcoin breach this important psychological milestone, it could renew investor interest and spark the momentum needed for its return to $ 60,000.

In fact, BTC posted red in September in four of the past five years, making it the currency’s worst period. However, the $ 50,000 mark is one of the important resistance levels for this asset as it broke the barrier just days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company bought BTC for $ 1.5 billion on February 8. , with the beginning of the acceptance of Bitcoin as a payment method. The coin briefly breaking through this resistance level earlier this month could be a positive sign for the asset.

Cointelegraph discussed the current scenario with Hanin Naseer, Senior Analyst at OKEx Insights, the research team of cryptocurrency exchange OKEx. He said: “As it stands today, BTC’s under $ 50,000 fight is the big fight the bulls have to win before they can look at $ 60,000. The move from $ 50,000 to $ 60,000 is likely to be much faster than the current $ 40,000 move. A thousand dollars to 50 thousand dollars. “

The S2F model sees fewer deviations

PlanB’s Twitter Stock-to-flow (S2F) user model has been one of the most accurate quantitative models attempting to assess and predict the price of Bitcoin. It does so based on the supply injection of the asset to be exchanged over a certain period. According to the model, Bitcoin’s price is assumed to have exceeded $ 100,000 to trade hands around $ 105,000.

However, BTC is currently recovering from a major deviation from S2F in late July when it looked like the form could be invalidated. This isn’t the first time Bitcoin’s price has negatively deviated from the model. The detour began at the end of October 2018 and lasted until mid-June 2019 for approximately seven months. By comparison, the current negative change only lasted three months. It’s worth noting that for the rest of the year, the S2F model is pretty flat and expects a similar range at the start of the fourth quarter.

Nosair also discussed the model’s expectations relative to the market price, saying, “Given current sentiment and long-term fundamentals, it’s not inconceivable that BTC will hit $ 100,000 by December, especially as October and November were historic. These are important months. for bitcoin. They could easily set it to reach $ 100,000 by December. “$ 100,000 by mid-December before any corrections. “

Regarding this model, Jake Wujastyk, chief market analyst at TrendSpider, a technical analysis software company, told Cointelegraph: “Based on the use of measured movement from the March 2020 low to the October 2020 candle (seven months) and applying this measured move to a June 2021 low would put it in the $ 100,000 range by the end of the year, assuming the move is the same. “

Related: Mass Appeal: Could the Electronic Transfer of Bitcoin Futures Contracts Excite US Investors?

Although the S2F model has so far been very accurate in predicting the price of bitcoin, it is important to note that all technical indicators have their limitations. Hummuston spoke more about the broader perspective of the cryptocurrency market, stating, “Getting to $ 100,000 in four months would require a massive inflow of capital. While certainly not impossible, it now seems unlikely that investor interest will shift to alternative assets like this one. “Etere, Cardano and Solana”.

The Altcoin boom could prevent $ 100,000 BTC this year

While Bitcoin is slowly approaching the $ 50,000 mark and, in fact, is currently struggling to hold up, altcoins like Ether (ETH), Cardano (There) and Solana (SOL) have absolutely broken in the past few weeks.

as Based on data from CoinMarketCap, in the seven days leading up to the time of writing, BTC recorded 6.40%. In comparison, altcoins dwarf these numbers, with SOL registering 73.83%, ETH 26.57% and ADA 15.97% over the same duration. SOL and ADA recently hit record highs in September.

This altcoin boom has brought the Bitcoin Dominance Index (BTCD) to 41.46% at the time of writing, according to data from TradingView.com. This is similar to the levels reached in June 2018. Johnny Liu, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange KuCoi, told Cointelegraph:

“It is important to understand how ETH and other cryptocurrencies are able to compete with BTC for new investor funds and how those who have been in the market for a long time can act.[…] Mass adoption of cryptocurrencies cannot be achieved without the flourishing of alternative digital currencies. Many market participants believe that at the current price level, the value of the altcoins is more likely to multiply ”.

The price of Solana, for example, has grown more than 100 times since the beginning of the year. Even PlanB’s upbeat S2F model predicts that BTC will be worth just over $ 100,000 by the end of the year, three times the value of the coin at the beginning of the year. Such large differences in returns can lead investors to choose altcoins as an investment vehicle over Bitcoin.

However, institutional interest in Bitcoin is experiencing a turnaround from the levels seen in June and July. Micro strategy done so far Another BTC purchase on August 24, this time worth $ 177 million. This amounts to 105,085 BTC, currently worth $ 5.2 billion and 0.5% of the maximum supply of 21 million BTC.

Related: How to Prepare for the End of the Running of the Bulls Part 1: Timing

Also one of the world’s leading financial institutions, Citigroup Inc., holds the Bitcoin Futures Exchange offered by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the largest derivatives exchange in the world. According to the latest report, the banking company is awaiting regulatory approval to trade this derivative.

Liu also talked about how the growth of the cryptocurrency market as a whole is renewing institutional interest in the sector, stating: “The gradual recovery of institutional interest in cryptocurrencies is already evident. Positive news on SpaceX’s Bitcoin investments, Ethereum network updates in August and Cardano in September – all this neutralizes the bear market in May and June and boosts market participants’ confidence in further growth.

Wujastyk also suggested that Bitcoin’s price action in recent months has required a massive injection of capital to move the market, suggesting that institutional capital is definitely involved. This current market momentum for both Bitcoin and altcoins could be the determining factor leading to a historically terrifying month in the cryptocurrency market.