Africa Cup 2021, Koulibaly and Mané lead Senegal for the first time on the roof of Africa: 4-2 to Egypt on penalties

It was the myth of Cameroonian football, if not of the entire continent, Roger Milla (together with the President of State to whom the stadium in Olembé Paul Biya is dedicated) to deliver the first African Cup of the history of Senegal. A well-deserved cup of a solid and talented team, which so craved this epilogue, touched on several times: by the technical commissioner Aliou Cissé twenty years ago and in 2019 in the last edition, which escaped in the final in the presence of Algeria Bounedjah.

A fascinating challenge, between Liverpool strikers: on the one hand, precisely, Sadio Mané, on the other Mohamed Salah and his Egypt who, as always, thanks to his goalkeeper-hero Gabaski (who right at the opponent’s number 10 has a penalty saved in the 7th minute) continued the challenge to extra time for the fourth consecutive time. If from the spot the Pharaohs had proved insurmountable against the Ivory Coast in the second round and against Cameroon in the semifinals, this time destiny has rewarded the Lions of Teranga with the decisive transformation of Mané, to deny the immediately following one of his friend. “Mo ‘”. The sequence then ends on the result of 4-2. Already at the end of March Senegal and Egypt will cross swords again in the round-trip play-off to access the Qatar World Cup. But, at least in these hours, nobody thinks about it.

The match report

SENEGAL 0-0 EGYPT (4-2 dcr)

Senegal (4-3-3): E. Mendy; B. Sarr, Koulibaly, A. Diallo, Ciss; Gana Gueye, N. Mendy, Kouyaté (66 ‘P. Gueye); I. Sarr (77 ‘Dia), Diédhiou (77’ B. Dieng), Mané. Ct .: A. Cissé.

Egypt (4-3-3): Gabaski; Ashour, Abdelmonem, Mah. Hamdi, El Fotouh; Elneny, Fathy (99 ‘Lasheen), El Solia (59’ Trezeguet); Salah, Mostafa Mohamed (59 ‘Mar. Hamdi), Marmoush (59’ Zizo). Coach: Queiroz (suspended).

Referee: Victor Gomes (South Africa).

Penalty sequence: Koulibaly (L, goal), Zizo (E, goal), A. Diallo (L, goal), Abdelmonem (E, post), B. Sarr (L, saved), Mar. Sarr (E, goal), B. Dieng (L, goal), Lasheen (E, saved), Mané (L, goal).

Note – Cooldown: 2 + 3 + 0 + 0. At 7 ‘Gabaski (E) saves a rogore to Mané. Booked: Abdelmonem, N. Mendy, Fathy, Koulibaly, A. Diallo, Mané.

The match report in 9 key moments

7 ‘- GABASKI TAKES A HAND PENALTY! Fourth penalty neutralized by the goalkeeper of Zamalek, who started from “second” in El Shenawy. Maximum punishment awarded for a tackle intervention in absolute delay in the area by Abdelmonem on Ciss. From the spot, the conclusion of the Liverpool striker is very powerful but central: the goalkeeper of Zamalek rejects.

Mané misses a penalty: it is the fourth saved by Gabaski in the tournament

18 ‘- BALL IN THE SMALL AREA OF ISMAILA SARR! Mané, in sliding, does not reach us by a whisker!

43 ‘- SALAH! GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR EGYPT! And a great save by Edouard Mendy: in the Senegal area, Abdou Diallo gives him a left-footed shot under seven. The Chelsea goalkeeper gets there and lifts the ball over the crossbar!

Mendy also enters the game: super save on Salah

75 ‘- EGYPT IN A BREATH FROM THE ADVANTAGE! Descent of El Fotouh on the left and header to the center of the newly entered Hamdi, who ends just wide!

91 ‘- HAND SENDS BAMBA DIENG DEEP! The Marseille striker, in the first half of extra time, crosses the left, but there is the new save from Gabaski, who rejects.

100 ‘- STILL UNBEATABLE GABASKI! Great detachment of Bamba Dieng on a cross from the left of Ciss. The Pharaohs cling to their phenomenal goalkeeper again!

115 ‘- BAMBA DIENG FROM DISTANCE! Powerful low kick: Gabaski rejects her with his elbow!

117 ‘- MARWAN HAMDI! Right punch just inside the area: Edouard Mendy lifts it over the crossbar. Egypt answers!

RIG – Post of Egyptian Abdelmonem, Gabaski saves on Bouna Sarr, but Edouard Mendy says No to Lasheen. He was decisive for the transformation of Sadio Mané, who denied Salah’s attempt prematurely: 4-2 from the spot!

Koulibaly relentless from the spot: Gabaski can be beaten

The social moment

Meanwhile in Dakar …

The best

Gabaski. Even if he comes out defeated. Two other penalties saved and formidable interventions, three of which on Bamba Dieng. The fate was incredible: he was the second goalkeeper until the 85th minute of the eighth final against the Ivory Coast. After El Shenawy’s injury he became the number one protagonist of this Africa Cup of Nations.

Mané takes the penalty? The moment Salah tells Gabaski where to dive

The worst

Abdelmonem. Causes the penalty on Ciss after just 4 ‘with a completely late intervention. Then it kicks on the post the he-di penalty. However, in general, it remains a splendid Africa Cup held.

Koulibaly raises the African Cup: first trophy for Senegal

The report cards

