Africa Cup, a story of joys, dramas and twists

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, one of the most difficult and uncertain ever, begins tomorrow in Yaoundé, Cameroon

Thirty-three editions, 65 years of history, a long series of chapters and glorious and dramatic anecdotes that have made the Africa Cup of Nations a unique event of its kind in the sports and football scene.

Africa Cup, glory and drama

No other competition boasts the history and anecdotal of the Africa Cup of Nations, perhaps not even the World. Because each edition represents a story in itself, full of sometimes glorious and sometimes dramatic episodes, which made this event something extraordinary.

If theAlgeria, which recently also won the Arabian Cup, is the champion team after lifting the trophy in Egypt for the second time in its history in 2019, it is precisely theEgypt the team that has won the trophy multiple times. When i Pharaohs left the scene three years ago, sensationally eliminated in the round of 16 by South Africa in Cairo (0-1), the country faced one of the most critical moments in its recent history.

The many tensions turned into serious accidents. Also Egypt, in September 2020, was forced to admit to having lost one of the trophies won, stolen from the federal headquarters during some renovations after a fire in 2013. Egyptian fans define it “the curse”. After the theft, the team never raised the trophy again.

Zambia, pain and triumph

The incredible victory of the Zambia who in 2012 won on penalties against the colossus Ivory Coast from Didier Drogba the first continental trophy of his life. On the one hand, a poor team, without important names and coached by the French Hervé Renard according to the principles of the group and solidarity. On the other, undisputed and billionaire stars: like Kolo and Yaya Touré, Kalou, Gervinho. But the elephants, who had won the Cup only once at the time, lost sensationally, playing one of the most anonymous matches in their history.

THE Chipolopol (in language Bemba means “copper bullets”, even though the country’s copper mines enrich foreign multinationals and have been running out for years) won a historic trophy. They defined it “The trophy of heroes” to remember not the team that won, but the one decimated by the plane crash that in 1993 wiped out the national team. Still, it Zambia of reserves and survivors, the following year he reached the final against Nigeria: and lost. The 2012 trophy gives back something that perhaps heaven owed to the country and the team.

Beginners, Cinderella and Mandela

At each edition, this year’s no.33 of 2021, postponed for a year due to the pandemic (next year it will be played again in the Ivory Coast), presents interesting news. In 2012 there was the debut of Botswana and Niger, in 2013 that of Cape Verde. In 2017 it was Guinea Bissau and in 2019 Burundi, Madagascar and Mauritania. There Africa Cup of Nations, also because names and borders have changed so much in the last twenty years, forces us to take a lesson in geopolitics at each edition. This year it’s up to Comoros Islands and al Gambia of Barrow and the two Colleys (Sampdoria and Spezia).

It’s hard to say which was the most beautiful edition ever of the Africa Cup of Nations. The most successful was probably that of 1996, one of the first to be broadcast worldwide. It was played in South Africa and the hosts – i Bafana Bafana – they won in the final against Tunisia before Nelson Mandela, at the time president of a country undergoing reconstruction after years of apartheid. It was the second great triumph of Mandela and South Africa after the Rugby World Cup won the year before and told by the wonderful film “Invictus” with Morgan Freeman as Madiba e Matt Damon.