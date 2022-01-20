Africa Cup: Algeria out. Kessie goal, Ivory Coast ahead but now there is Salah’s Egypt. The qualifiers and the round of 16 | Abroad

One of the big favorites for the final victory of the Africa Cup of Nations immediately abandons the competition: theAlgeria, defending champion, even closes in last place the Group E after the 3-1 defeat on the third and final matchday against Ivory Coast, with the goal of Kessie, Mahrez who misses a penalty e Bennacer who immediately returns to Italy. The other qualified is the Equatorial Guinea, beating Sierra Leone 1-0, eliminated from the event: the best thirds are Malawi, Cape Verde, Comoros and Tunisia.

Ivory Coast-Algeria 3-1: 22 ‘Kessie (C), 39’ Sangare (C), 54 ‘Pepe (C), 73’ Bendebka (A)

Sierra Leone-Equatorial Guinea 0-1 – 38 ‘Ganet (G)

CLASSIFICATION

Ivory Coast 7 (qualified)

Equatorial Guinea 6 (qualified)

Sierra Leone 2

Algeria 1

In Group F instead they pass Mali and Gambia, which they respectively defeat Mauritania and Tunisia, with the latter qualifying in any case among the best thirds.

Gambia-Tunsia 1-0 – 90 ‘+ 3’ A. Jallow (G)

Mali-Mauritania 2-0 – 2 ‘Haidara (Mal), 49’ I. Kone (Mal)

CLASSIFICATION

Mali 7 (qualified)

Gambia 7 (qualified)

Tunisia 3 (qualified)

Mauritania 0

THE EIGHTH FINALS – After the group stage, the Africa Cup will resume on January 23 with the first two round of 16. Here’s the full picture:

Burkina Faso-Gabon

Nigeria-Tunisia

Guinea-Gambia

Cameroon-Comoros

Senegal-Cape Verde

Morocco-Malawi

Ivory Coast-Egypt

Mali-Equatorial Guinea