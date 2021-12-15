Africa Cup at risk? La Caf: ‘It’s fake news’

The organizers deny the rumors of a possible cancellation due to the Covid emergency and the protests of the clubs forced to give up players for weeks

From France they say that the next Africa Cup, scheduled between January and February 2022 in Cameroon, risks being postponed due to Covid. From Caf, the African Confederation that organizes the tournament, they categorically deny and brand the news with the stamp “fake news”.

The French alarm – This morning on Rmc Sports they raised the alarm with a piece entitled: “Uncertainty around the African Cup of Nations”. According to the French radio, “The idea of ​​a postponement that was just a reflection in recent weeks has now become a probability. A decision has reached the ears of several coaches of the various national teams that will not be announced soon. And in addition to the organizational difficulties linked to Covid and the spread of the Omicron variant, the Caf has the further problem of the hostility of various clubs, the majority English, reluctant to free their players “. Two problems in one: the pandemic in clear recovery and the age-old theme of teams losing players for weeks, now with the risk of seeing them return infected and in any case forced to more or less long quarantines at a crucial moment of the season.

The answer – From the Caf they released an official statement that completely ignores what was said by Rmc Sports, a note entirely focused on the optimism linked to the ritual visits to Cameroon and the satisfaction for the state of the art. According to the Caf, everything is going well at the organizational level. Contacted by the Gazzetta regarding the possible suspension of the tournament revealed in France, the Caf spokesman was clear: “The African Cup will be played and played in Cameroon. We do not have to respond to what has been said in Europe, they can publish all the fake news they want. We are in Cameroon and we are preparing the tournament ”.

