Africa Cup: calendar, where to see it live on TV and streaming

After the postponement from last summer due to the pandemic and the many controversies of recent times, the Africa Cup 2021 finally turns on the engines. It is played from 9 January to 6 February 2022 in Cameroon with 24 teams competing for the top continental trophy. The competition begins with the match of the hosts, committed at 17 against Burkina Faso in the Paul Biya stadium in Bassoufam. The indomitable lions are among the favorites to win the trophy together with Algeria, winner of the Africa Cup 2019, Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt and Morocco.

Where to see Africa Cup 2021 live on TV and streaming

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be live streamed exclusively for Discovery + subscribers. The subscription to the platform is available at a price of 3.99 per month or 7.99 per month with the addition of Eurosport Player. We remind you that Discovery + is also visible on TIMVision and Amazon Prime Video. The African competition will thus not be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on Italian territory.

2021 Africa Cup of Nations calendar, scheduled matches

GROUP A

January 9 at 5 pm Cameroon-Burkina Faso

9 January at 8 pm Ethiopia-Cape Verde

January 13 at 17 Cameroon-Ethiopia

January 13 at 8 pm Cape Verde-Burkina Faso

17 January at 5 pm Cape Verde-Cameroon

17 January at 5 pm Burkina Faso-Ethiopia

GROUP B

January 10, 2 pm Senegal-Zimbabwe

January 10 at 5 pm Guinea-Malawi

14 January 2 pm Senegal-Guinea

January 14 at 5 pm Malawi-Zimbabew

18 January at 5 pm Malawi-Senegal

January 18 at 5 pm Zimbabwe-Guinea

GROUP C

January 10 at 17 Morocco-Ghana

January 10 at 20 Comoros-Gabon

January 14 at 17 Morocco-Comoros

January 14 at 20 Gabon-Ghana

18 January at 20 Gabon-Morocco

18 January at 20 Ghana-Comore

GROUP D

January 11 at 17 Nigeria-Egypt

11 January at 8 pm Sudan-Guinea-Bissau

January 15, 5 pm Nigeria-Sudan

January 15 at 8 pm Guinea-Bissau-Egypt

January 19, 8 pm Guinea-Bissau-Nigeria

January 19, 8 pm Egypt-Sudan

GROUP E

11 January 2 pm Algeria-Sierra Leone

January 12 at 8 pm Equatorial Guinea-Ivory Coast

January 16 at 5 pm Ivory Coast-Sierra Leone

January 16 at 8 pm Algeria-Equatorial Guinea

January 20 at 5 pm Ivory Coast-Algeria

January 20, 5 pm Sierra Leone-Equatorial Guinea

GROUP F

12 January 2 pm Tunisia-Mali

January 12 at 20 Mauritania-Gambia

January 16, 2 pm Gambia-Mali

January 16, 5 pm Tunisia-Mauritania

20 January at 20 Gambia-Tunisia

20 January at 8pm Mali-Mauritania

EIGHTH OF AFRICA CUP FINAL

January 23 at 5pm Second group A vs Second group C

23 January at 8pm First group D vs Third group B / E / F

January 24 at 5pm Second group B vs Second group F

January 24 at 8pm First group A vs Third group C / D / E

January 25 at 5pm First group B vs Third group A / C / D

25 January at 8pm First group C vs Third group B / D / F

January 26 at 5pm First group E vs Second group D

January 26th at 8pm First group F vs Second group E

QUARTER FINAL AFRICA CUP

January 29 at 5 pm

January 29 at 8pm

January 30 at 5 pm

January 30 at 8pm

AFRICAN CUP SEMIFINALS

February 2 at 8pm

February 3 at 8pm

FINAL 3rd-4th PLACE AFRICA CUP

6 February at 5 pm

FINAL 1st-2nd PLACE

6 February at 8 pm