Africa Cup: calendar, where to see it live on TV and streaming
The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is the continental event that will take place in Cameroon for the African national teams. It starts on January 9th, the final will take place on February 6th.
After the postponement from last summer due to the pandemic and the many controversies of recent times, the Africa Cup 2021 finally turns on the engines. It is played from 9 January to 6 February 2022 in Cameroon with 24 teams competing for the top continental trophy. The competition begins with the match of the hosts, committed at 17 against Burkina Faso in the Paul Biya stadium in Bassoufam. The indomitable lions are among the favorites to win the trophy together with Algeria, winner of the Africa Cup 2019, Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt and Morocco.
Where to see Africa Cup 2021 live on TV and streaming
The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be live streamed exclusively for Discovery + subscribers. The subscription to the platform is available at a price of 3.99 per month or 7.99 per month with the addition of Eurosport Player. We remind you that Discovery + is also visible on TIMVision and Amazon Prime Video. The African competition will thus not be broadcast live on free-to-air TV on Italian territory.
2021 Africa Cup of Nations calendar, scheduled matches
GROUP A
January 9 at 5 pm Cameroon-Burkina Faso
9 January at 8 pm Ethiopia-Cape Verde
January 13 at 17 Cameroon-Ethiopia
January 13 at 8 pm Cape Verde-Burkina Faso
17 January at 5 pm Cape Verde-Cameroon
17 January at 5 pm Burkina Faso-Ethiopia
GROUP B
January 10, 2 pm Senegal-Zimbabwe
January 10 at 5 pm Guinea-Malawi
14 January 2 pm Senegal-Guinea
January 14 at 5 pm Malawi-Zimbabew
18 January at 5 pm Malawi-Senegal
January 18 at 5 pm Zimbabwe-Guinea
GROUP C
January 10 at 17 Morocco-Ghana
January 10 at 20 Comoros-Gabon
January 14 at 17 Morocco-Comoros
January 14 at 20 Gabon-Ghana
18 January at 20 Gabon-Morocco
18 January at 20 Ghana-Comore
GROUP D
January 11 at 17 Nigeria-Egypt
11 January at 8 pm Sudan-Guinea-Bissau
January 15, 5 pm Nigeria-Sudan
January 15 at 8 pm Guinea-Bissau-Egypt
January 19, 8 pm Guinea-Bissau-Nigeria
January 19, 8 pm Egypt-Sudan
GROUP E
11 January 2 pm Algeria-Sierra Leone
January 12 at 8 pm Equatorial Guinea-Ivory Coast
January 16 at 5 pm Ivory Coast-Sierra Leone
January 16 at 8 pm Algeria-Equatorial Guinea
January 20 at 5 pm Ivory Coast-Algeria
January 20, 5 pm Sierra Leone-Equatorial Guinea
GROUP F
12 January 2 pm Tunisia-Mali
January 12 at 20 Mauritania-Gambia
January 16, 2 pm Gambia-Mali
January 16, 5 pm Tunisia-Mauritania
20 January at 20 Gambia-Tunisia
20 January at 8pm Mali-Mauritania
EIGHTH OF AFRICA CUP FINAL
January 23 at 5pm Second group A vs Second group C
23 January at 8pm First group D vs Third group B / E / F
January 24 at 5pm Second group B vs Second group F
January 24 at 8pm First group A vs Third group C / D / E
January 25 at 5pm First group B vs Third group A / C / D
25 January at 8pm First group C vs Third group B / D / F
January 26 at 5pm First group E vs Second group D
January 26th at 8pm First group F vs Second group E
QUARTER FINAL AFRICA CUP
January 29 at 5 pm
January 29 at 8pm
January 30 at 5 pm
January 30 at 8pm
AFRICAN CUP SEMIFINALS
February 2 at 8pm
February 3 at 8pm
FINAL 3rd-4th PLACE AFRICA CUP
6 February at 5 pm
FINAL 1st-2nd PLACE
6 February at 8 pm