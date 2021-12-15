Africa Cup, chaos linked to Covid: Milan and Naples are shaking

The case breaks out Africa Cup of Nations in the world of football, with Milan And Naples on all interested in A league. Let’s take a step back, starting this morning. From France, RMC Sport has launched a sensational indiscretion on the possible cancellation of the tournament scheduled in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February. To weigh, of course, the doubts related to the pandemic COVID-19 and the spread of the omicron variant. But not only that, there is also the discontent of European clubs, which have threatened not to release the players.

Africa Cup of Nations, chaos with European clubs

News immediately denied by Caf (African Football Confederation) with a statement: “Less than four weeks before the start of the largest African event, the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon 2021, CAF Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba noted the progress made , but he also urged everyone to work around the clock to ensure that everything is in place for the opening match on January 9, 2022. There is a lot of progress in most operational matters and there is currently a lot of work being done. day and night from the host country, Cameroon, to ensure that all facilities for the teams are ready. We know of the enormous effort that everyone is putting in place ”.

The association of European clubs (Eca), however, has raised his voice, recently sending a clear message to the organizers of the Africa Cup of Nations: “To our knowledge, the African Football Confederation has not yet made public an adequate medical and operational protocol for the Can tournament, without which the clubs will not be able to release their players”, reads an email sent last Friday to the Fifa.

Africa Cup of Nations, Covid rules on return

The situation remains in flux, but the tension between Eca And Caf it is palpable. In the meantime, there is no good news for European clubs, as Fabio Ciciliano of the CTS pointed out: “To date, the return to Italy of Italian and foreign citizens who reside permanently in our country from Cameroon provides for precise procedures. In fact, it is necessary to undergo a swab within 72 hours before entering Italy and to respect a mandatory quarantine period of ten days following which an additional molecular swab must be carried out to get out of isolation “.

Africa Cup, Milan and Naples tremble

Ten days of quarantine then, for all players who will return from the Africa Cup of Nations. Hard blow especially for Naples And Milan. The Neapolitans should lose Koulibaly, Anguissa, Osimhen (if he will recover from the injury) e Ounas, the Rossoneri Kessie And Bennacer. The Azzurri risk missing the match against Juventus the day of the Epiphany, the boys of Pioli Milan-Rome of January 6, Milan-Juve of 23 January and the derby with theInter of 6 February.

OMNISPORT