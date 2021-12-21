Africa Cup, Infantino has decided: only official status is missing!

There Africa Cup of Nations keeps Europe’s top clubs apprehensive.

However, according to the latest rumors reported by Sportmediaset, clubs will be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Photo: Getty Africa Cup postponement Infantino Milan

Only the official status is missing (scheduled for Wednesday 22 December), but the Africa Cup will be postponed to September. Fifa president Gianni Infantino has decided not to take part in the competition that should have started on January 9 in Cameroon.

The pressures of the big European clubs, linked to fears about the increase in Covid-19 cases, have prevailed.

Fifa, it says, also wants to avoid the overlap between the Africa Cup of Nations and the Club World Cup, scheduled for February 3-12 in the United Arab Emirates.

The Presidents of the various African national federations are for the most part oriented not to move the dates of the review, but the President of the CAF Patrice Motsepe, who has always been very close to Infantino, would seem very inclined to postpone to September.

Sigh of relief also for the Milan, with the Rossoneri who should have renounced Kessie, Bennacer And Ballo-Touré.