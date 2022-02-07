Africa Cup: Koulibaly the best, Salah half disappointment

The captain of the champion Senegal, central of Napoli, was the leader of a defense that conceded 2 goals in 7 games. The Liverpool star, despite his Egypt reaching the final, was never decisive. The success of an edition that started with a thousand doubts and obstacles

Massimo Oriani & commat; Massimooriani



The strongest, Senegal, won. Although they had to cling to penalties to lift the first African Cup of their history, the Lions of Taranga (which in the local Wolof language means welcome, hospitality, the equivalent of Pashutnwali, the code of honor of the Pashtun peoples of Afghanistan and Pakistan) deserved to bring the trophy to Dakar. It was an edition of Can that went beyond expectations, above all because it started between general mistrust and the thousand obstacles that it was forced to overcome even before the opening ceremony on 9 January.

Doubts – There were those who were rowing against, like the many European clubs who did not want to lose important players for over a month. Those who feared terrorist threats, in reality confined to a very restricted geographical area (the North-West) and which did not in the least affect the participants or spectators. Who wanted to cancel it for Covid, which exists in Cameroon but to an infinitesimal extent compared to the West, for many reasons ranging from the climate, to the very low average age of the population, to the antibodies developed since childhood to fight tropical diseases , and the antivirals that almost everyone must take to treat malaria sooner or later, according to what local doctors say. Those who feared that the infrastructures would not be ready or up to par. None of that. Taking into account the usual problems that can be encountered in a country in the African equatorial belt, everything went smoothly. Almost…

the drama – In fact, it is impossible to cancel or forget the Olembe tragedy, which claimed eight victims. Very avoidable, as in the vast majority of similar cases. The organizing committee managed access to the facilities very badly, first imposing vaccination and a negative buffer, only to let anyone in so as not to have half-empty stadiums, distributing free tickets left and right, and ending up creating gatherings that – in the case of challenge between Cameroon and Comoros – have turned into a deadly crowd. After the first round of the match, however, it was remedied with a greater turnout of the public even in the smaller stadiums for the matches without the Indomitable Lions. Indeed, compared to many past editions, the stands were much more populated. And the closing ceremony was worthy, in due proportion, of a Super Bowl halftime show.

Italians” – But let’s get to the field. Among the more than twenty “Italians” who took part in Can 2021 (such as the Tokyo Games or the European football championships, the African Cup postponed by one year due to the pandemic has kept the original date in the official name), the one that Kalidou Koulibaly was undoubtedly the most brilliant. The Napoli central was one of the great protagonists of Senegal’s success, commanding a defense that in 7 games has conceded only two goals: one from Buyla for the momentary equalizer of Equatorial Guinea in the quarterfinals (3-1 the final) and the more from Blati Tourè of Burkina Faso in the semifinals, when Senegal was already at 2-0 (again it ended 3-1). The Rossoneri Ballo-Tourè also raised the cup (despite having played only the first one as a starter plus two crumbs as a substitute before getting injured) and Keita Baldè from Cagliari (on the field for just 65 ‘). The Cameroonian Anguissa was heavily criticized at home for his performance not up to par with what he is showing in Serie A. The Can of the Veronese Hongla, the other “Italian” of the Indomitable Lions, was honest. The Rossoneri Kessie (out in the second round with Egypt) and Bennacer (his Algeria didn’t even reach the second round) did not shine at all. Musa Barrow did well, a goal and two assists for the Gambia revelation, in the quarter-finals as a rookie.

the best – The Caf has officially awarded Sadio Manè as the best player of the tournament and Edouard Mendy as the best goalkeeper. We liked Koulibaly much more and – here there are very few doubts – Mohamed Abougabal, better known as Gabaski, the absolute protagonist between the posts of Egypt well beyond 5 saved penalties, took over from the owner El Shenawy, injured in the round of 16 against the Ivory Coast. Among the big names, despite the Pharaohs having reached the final, Mo Salah did not thrill, two goals and an assist but never decisive. At the national level, Equatorial Guinea and Gambia deserve applause, even if the Comoros deserve an honorable mention, exiting with a very high head (2-1) in the second round against the hosts, despite having a full-back in goal and having remained in ten after 7 ‘, showing an excellent football.

the choupo-moting case – Cameroon went out on penalties in the semifinals with Egypt but left Can with the consolation of having recovered from 0-3 in the final 20 ‘of the final for 3rd place, then won at the penalties. And with Vincent Aboubakar leading scorer of the tournament thanks to his 8 goals, just one less than the absolute record set in 1974 by Ndaye Mulamba with the Zaire shirt. But also with the Choupo-Moting case, which refused to play the last game with Burkina after being left on the bench for all 120 minutes of the semifinal by Antonio Conceicao. And with the father of the Bayern player who has declared that his son will no longer play for the Indomitable Lions as long as the Portuguese will be on the bench.

appointments – Africa is now throwing itself into the world playoffs. Between 23 and 29 March the round-trip clashes will be played that will elect the five continental participants in Qatar 2022. The crossings are creepy. First of all we will immediately review Egypt-Senegal (going to Cairo, back to Dakar). And again Algeria-Cameroon, Ghana-Nigeria, Mali-Tunisia and Morocco-Democratic Republic of Congo. We won’t have to wait long for the 34th edition of the Africa Cup. The appointment is in fact in June 2023 in the Ivory Coast.