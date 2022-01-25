Africa Cup of Nations 2022, crowd outside the stadium before the match between Cameroon and Comoros, 8 deaths including a child











Tragedy in Cup of Africa 2022. The edition of the tournament, hosted by Cameroon, ends up in the blood. Before the race between the hosts and the National team Comoros, out from Stadium of Yaoundé, a maxi gathering would have been created. The why of the crowds, which resulted in the drama: the Ministry of Health confirmed that there would be at least 8 dead, including a baby, And 38 wounded.

Africa Cup of Nations, 8 dead first outside the stadium: a newborn was also trampled

Before the match of Cup of Africa between the hosts of Cameroon and the selection of the Comoros Islands, outside the stadium Olembé has formed a crowd at the south entrance: the reason for this is not yet known.

According to the report of the Cameroonian Ministry of Health, “they have been registered 8 dead “, including that of a child.



The victims were “immediately transported” by ambulance, but “the intense road traffic slowed down the rescue”.

According to the Ministry of Health, also a newborn has been trampled from the crowd: he was “immediately rescued and taken to the general hospital of Yaoundé”, where he is hospitalized in “clinically stable” conditions. He would have been run over while health passes were being checked.

A snapshot of the match between Cameroon and Comoros: before the kick-off, the tragedy outside the stadium

Africa Cup, who are the 8 victims: there is also a child

But who are the 8 victims? They are of varied ages: there are “2 women in their thirties, 4 men in their thirties, a child and a person taken away from the family ”, reports a report from the Cameroonian Ministry of Health obtained by the AFP.

The president of Cameroon, Paul Biya, has ordered the opening of an investigation into what happened before the race Africa Cup of Nations: in addition to the dead, 38 people were also injured, including 7 seriously.

Africa Cup of Nations, crowds for limited capacity due to Covid

The hypothesis is that the people would have crowded together, forming one crowds in front of the southern entrance of the Olembé stadium, to see the national team of the host country play against the Comoros, perhaps when the structure had already run out of seats.

Although the capacity of the stadium of 60 thousand spectators was limited because of Covid, the 60% limit is raised to 80% when Cameroon plays.

The Cameroonian Football Federation will hold a “crisis meeting” with the organizing committee, dedicated to problems relating to safety in stadiums: those of Cameroon, in particular, would not be adequate to host major matches, so much so that in 2019 the country would have had to host the Africa Cup of Nations, but the event was transferred to Egypt.



