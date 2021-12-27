Africa Cup of Nations, departure postponed? The president’s announcement

Senegal intends to delay the call-up for the African Cup of Nations, but the Italian clubs may not benefit at all.

There Africa Cup of Nations risks being a big tile for several clubs, both Italian and foreign. Many teams from the A league will see some of their best players leave before the season resumes, just think of the Naples or al Milan who will lose big bits like Koulibaly or Kessie.

Hence a tug-of-war between CAF and European clubs, with the latter on several occasions, even ‘exploiting’ the question Covid, they had asked for the competition to be moved. On the other side the CAF has always held firm, also for a question of saturated calendars, about the unfolding of the Africa Cup of Nations this winter.

A small conciliatory step, however, could do the Senegal. The national team among others of Koulibaly, through the mouth of his number one Me Augustin Senghor it could meet the needs of the clubs of the Old Continent by postponing the call-up of the ‘European’ players for a few days in order to allow them to play another match with the clubs.

All the news on SERIE A and more: CLICK HERE!

Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal’s solution. But the ‘Italians’?

“We are discussingor with the players to understand their state of mind. ” the president of the Senegalese football federation told FootSenegal.com. “We want them to come together in the best way and conditions”. The idea is that of delay the meeting for a few days. No longer at the end of December, but at the beginning of January.

READ ALSO >>> “He wants to terminate …”: the president freezes the fans on the coach

A solution that would meet the favor of the clubs of Premier League, who play on January 2, with Manè And Mendy who will then be able to take the field before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations. Solution that though it wouldn’t change anything for Italian clubs. In fact, the 20th day is scheduled for January 6, a date well beyond the ‘concession’ of the day Senghor.