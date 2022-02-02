Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal in the final: 3-1 against Burkina Faso

An assist from Koulibaly inspires the Senegalese advantage against an opponent who had held up 0-0 until the 70th minute. In the final there will be the winner of Cameroon-Egypt

An overturned to bring one’s country into triumph. At 70 ‘the acrobatics of Kalidou Koulibaly, defender of Napoli and in these days captain of Senegal, does not end in goal, but is a perfect assist for Diallo. He is the author of the goal that unlocks a contracted match, which requires an episode from a standstill and the shots of the two defenders to take a direction, after a couple of penalties granted and then canceled in the first half. At that point Mané takes care of it, with a goal and an assist, to send Burkina Faso to the ground 3-1 and launch Senegal as the first Africa Cup finalist. He will try to win the tournament on Sunday 6 February, for the first time in its history. Tomorrow, Thursday 3, at 20 the other semi-final between the hosts of Cameroon and Salah’s Egypt will determine who will be up against. The national team of Burkina Faso, perhaps underestimated on the eve, comes out with their heads held high, with the satisfaction of having played good football and having gone beyond so many famous opponents. However, he will try to get on the podium passing from the final for third and fourth place.

Do and undo – Fifty-four minutes of play in the first half, with nine added time, and not even a goal. Burkina Faso, who recovered Bertrand Traoré, plays well and in the final Bande engages Mendy with a shot from the left. The episodes, on the contrary, say Senegal, to which Referee Tessema assigns two penalties, except to remove both after reviewing the action at the Var. The first at 28 ‘, when Koffi overwhelms Kouyate with a ramshackle exit to intercept a throw in direct area right to the Crystal Palace midfielder. The number one of the “stallions”, however, seems to be the first to touch the ball and the penalty is canceled. Even if he is then forced to go out, giving way to his teammate Ouedraogo, who shortly after stops a powerful shot from Mané at the near post. The second penalty, however, is whistled at Tapsoba for a touch with his arm on Gueye’s shot from outside the area. Actually the replay confirms that the defender’s elbow was attached to his body.

Mané takes care of it – Even in the second half the episodes continue to be the tip of the balance of a match that you do not want to unlock in any way. Senegal tries to make the game, but only manages to break through in the 70th minute. On corner kick. Merit of Koulibaly, who after the rejection of the opposing goalkeeper coordinates and replies in an overhead kick. Become an assist for Diallo, quick to pick up the ball, turn around and score. It is a lethal blow, Burkina Faso accuses it and does not regroup immediately. So in the 76th minute Mané took the opportunity to steal the ball on the back line and made Dieng score a goal that was all too easy. The final was warmed up by Toure’s 2-1 goal (82 ‘), but on the break five minutes later, the Liverpool winger took advantage of Tapsoba’s naivety and beat Ouedraogo with a lob.

