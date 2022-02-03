Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal in the final

Africa Cup of Nations, when are Koulibaly, Keita and Mbaye back?

Senegal’s access to the Africa Cup of Nations final means there will still be a wait the returns of Koulibaly, Keita and Mbaye in their respective club teams. If Ballo-Touré has to stand still for several weeks, the three players mentioned will be available to Naples, Cagliari and Bologna only after 6 February, the date of the final; it remains to be seen whether Koulibaly, Keita and Mbaye will be able to be employed by their clubs immediately or if they will need time to work off the after-effects of a demanding competition such as the African Cup of Nations. Spalletti, Mazzarri and Mihajlovic await them, as well as their fantasy coaches.