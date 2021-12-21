Sports

Africa Cup of Nations, the CAF president arrives in Cameroon: “It will be a success”

Africa Cup, the words of President Motsepe arrive

Patrice Motsepe, president of the African Football Confederation (CAF), has arrived in Cameroon, scheduled to host the next African Cup (January 9-February 6), underlining his desire to make the tournament “a success”. A deliberate presence given the multiplication of rumors about a cancellation or a new postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Motsepe – who is expected to meet the president of Cameroon, Paul Biya, and visit the Olembé stadium in Yaoundé, site of the inaugural match – told reporters: “we are very clear on our commitment to make Can a success. Last week, The ECA has threatened Fifa not to allow players from their clubs to participate, worried about the health situation, so days ago the government and the Caf announced that the fans will have to be fully vaccinated and present a negative test to attend the matches A decision that does not seem to have reassured the ECA. (ANSA).

