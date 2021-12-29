Africa is ready for a crypto monetary revolution

L’Africa unfortunately it is defined as the center of corruption. Precisely for this reason most of the country’s leaders will never choose to embrace the cryptocurrency market. However, the rejection of legacy financial systems has led many Africans to seek change. Leaning on Bitcoin have developed, under trace, a “peaceful monetary revolution“. In addition, the crypto queen is helping this country fight social inequalities, education shortages, the economic crisis and high unemployment.

Bitcoin and the monetary revolution of Africa

We assume that Bitcoin it could really help a society in deep crisis by raising the fortunes of Africa. In fact, one is in place across the country hyperbitcoinization which is building the necessary infrastructure to welcome all Africans who want to enter the world of cryptocurrencies.

Let’s think about Ejare, a world-class platform that allows climbing into the crypto world by spreading, especially in Africa, the idea of self-sovereignty. True to the concept of Bitcoin “not your keys, not your cheese“, Hard-earned wealth cannot be sold to banks in unsecured loans such as deposits.

Moreover, thanks to remote work, many young Africans can now have a job given the high rate of unemployment on the continent. This has led to several wanting to get paid in Bitcoin. A great solution to commission costs.

We think the 6th of December Bitwage paid the first salary through Lightning. A huge step forward since now these young people, who work remotely, will be able to be paid instantly and without having part of their earnings dissolved in the enormous service costs imposed, for example, by Western Union.

In short, Bitcoin and the others cryptocurrencies they will thus prove to be an excellent springboard for those looking to make their work in Africa pay off. A value that now seemed lost and the prerogative of a few. But now, thanks to this Revolution crypto, as early as 2022 we will be able to see significant changes.