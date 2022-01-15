Africa rejects expiring vaccines and also asks for refrigerators and syringes





Millions of vaccine doses have been refused or destroyed by African states since mid-December to combat the coronavirus pandemic. There are those who have used bulldozers or organized bonfires to demonstrate the impossibility of using vaccines that are too close to the expiration date.

However, it is also a clear message of disapproval from Africa towards the richer countries. “We have decided not to receive vaccines that are only a few weeks old anymore,” said Faisal Shuaib, head of the National Basic Health Development Agency (NPHCDA) in Nigeria. The organization to distribute them in a hurry has further exhausted our health structures ».

According to UNICEF data, about “100 million doses have been refused in the last month by the poorest countries”, most of which are in Africa. The vaccines were sent to the black continent mainly through the Covax program promoted by the Gavi organization, in which the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation also participates. “Out of over 200 million Nigerians, only 2% have been vaccinated – reports the Nigerian Ministry of Health -. We still have 30 million doses to distribute ». The Nigerian press had filmed the landfill where the bulldozers had buried about a million vaccines. Malawi instead decided to burn 20 thousand doses while South Sudan destroyed 60 thousand and sent back 72 thousand. Later, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) began rejecting offers of the vaccines before they even landed in the country.

“From now on we will pay more attention to the data relating to the expiration and conservation of anti-covid vaccines – commented several African officials -. The doses must have more than two and a half months of efficacy and governments must be notified at least one month before shipment ». In addition, vaccines will need to be shipped along with other medical supplies such as syringes and refrigerators. Senegal, where in the last two weeks not even one case of Covid has reached over 500 a day, has in fact just received 270 refrigerators from Japan, through the collaboration of Unicef.

However, there are still few African citizens who agree to be vaccinated. In the most extreme cases there are those who flee the country to avoid vaccination. “We have received at least 120 people from neighboring Rwanda,” Idée Bakalu, a traditional leader in the area of ​​Bukavu, a town in the north-east of the DRC, confirmed to the press this week. They say they are fleeing because vaccination is compulsory in Rwanda ». There are also Westerners who do not return to some African states where vaccination is required to enter, such as Togo which, together with Gambia, was the only African country to have used all the doses in time.

However, the current overall picture of the pandemic in Africa remains complicated. “322 million vaccines have been administered on the African continent – states Statista, a German statistical company -. Egypt and Morocco are the countries where vaccination campaigns have been most successful ». The new Omicron variant is also causing an increase in infections, which is why the African health authorities, while avoiding panic, know they cannot let their guard down yet. The worst situation is in South Africa with 3.5 million cases and 92 thousand deaths since the start of the pandemic. “With the fourth wave of Covid-19 fueled by new variants in November – commented the CDC-Africa -, the country has managed to manage this last phase of the crisis much better”.