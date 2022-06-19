Entertainment

Africa Zavala leaves her jacket open and causes a massive production of sighs

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 17 2 minutes read

Africa Zavala is not only synonymous with beauty, but also with strength; She is a free and independent woman who became strong reflecting on her mother with whom they supported each other and got ahead despite the absence of the beautiful brunette’s father. Today, besides being a successful actress and model, she is a true sensation in Instagramsocial network in which it has more than 2 million followers.

“I had a lot of mom. My mom played my mom and dad, that’s admirable. She loved her and she did very well. She was a great mom and she was a great dad”, the woman who melts hearts on Instagram was able to confess about her childhood in an interview with Despierta América. That is how Africa Zavala she also conceives the relationship with her son, Leoncito, being there for him at all times.

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 17 2 minutes read

Related Articles

And that was how Julión Álvarez made the border vibrate

9 mins ago

The 3 cars from Denzel Washington’s most successful movies

10 mins ago

La Jornada Maya – Ana de Armas and other actresses who have played Marilyn Monroe

21 mins ago

Kim Kardashian Tries To Distract Attention From Marilyn’s Dress With Vacation Photos With Davidson

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button