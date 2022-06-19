Africa Zavala leaves her jacket open and causes a massive production of sighs

Africa Zavala is not only synonymous with beauty, but also with strength; She is a free and independent woman who became strong reflecting on her mother with whom they supported each other and got ahead despite the absence of the beautiful brunette’s father. Today, besides being a successful actress and model, she is a true sensation in Instagramsocial network in which it has more than 2 million followers.

“I had a lot of mom. My mom played my mom and dad, that’s admirable. She loved her and she did very well. She was a great mom and she was a great dad”, the woman who melts hearts on Instagram was able to confess about her childhood in an interview with Despierta América. That is how Africa Zavala she also conceives the relationship with her son, Leoncito, being there for him at all times.

“My mom has always been with me and taught me not to give up and to always keep going. So I learned a lot of things from him. And she with three children and getting us ahead, and in addition to the way she did it, I do admire her a lot, and I hope I can be half the good mother that my mother was, ”he was able to express Africa in the same interview about the great example that her mother was for her.

The actress of “Crown of Tears” has once again won over her followers on the little camera’s social network. This time Africa Zavala has modeled a beautiful lightweight sweater jacket, perfect for wearing as a part-time coat or for some cool summer breeze.

Source: Instagram Africa Zavala

This oversize sweater follows the trend of recent years in pastel colors. Africa Zavala He has left the sweater unbuttoned and this has unleashed a gale of sighs from his followers of Instagramwho have left more than 15 thousand “likes” and more than 200 comments praising her.