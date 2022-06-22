Africa Zavala shows off her charms in a mini dress with flowers, casual and flirtatious. | instagram special

Africa Zavala shows off her charms in a mini floral dress, casual and flirty. The actress confirmed that this will be one of the trendy summer styles and fell in love with the way she showed off her famous curves.

The actress is recording the second part of “Crown of Tears” where she will again give life to “Lucero” and true to the character’s style, Africa Zavala has worn casual and practical styles for day to day.

Although, in his previous telenovela, “Vencer el Past”, the character of Africa Zavala He was more daring when it came to dressing, now he returns to the casual and feminine style, which will also be a trend this season.

It was from his dressing room where Africa Zavala shared a greeting from the beginning of the week and captivated with a blue mini dress with flowers and sneakers, a garment that highlighted her curves and highlighted her long black hair that has become a hallmark of her personal style.

Her partner, actor León Peraza, was one of the first to comment on the image that received dozens of compliments and showed that he loves the style of the actress, and that he is still madly in love with her. Africa Zavala also comments on her poses but without a doubt his favorites are the ones she performs next to her little son Leon.

Africa Zavala and her keys to style

Outside the forums Africa Zavala She has fallen in love with her style of dress, because although she has sometimes worn the most risky, modern and sophisticated outfits, the actress has opted for garments that highlight her curves and her most feminine side.

From tight jeans with corset tops or dresses that emphasize your waist, as well as one or two piece swimsuits, Africa Zavala wastes self-esteem with all that she is proud of her body and showing that she is more than just a pretty face. She has also fallen in love with colorful clothes and knows how to adjust well to what is typical of each season.

After becoming a mother, Africa Zavala He has also fallen in love with the way he maintains a balance between his personal and professional life, admitting that it is not easy but that it can be done.

So the soap opera actress like “Overcome the past”, “Pilgrim”, “The double life of Estela Carrillo” and more, he falls in love again and inspires with his style.