African Cup, 10-day quarantine for players when they return to Italy

The course of the 2022 Africa Cup, which should take place in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February 2022, is becoming increasingly tortuous. And to further increase the climate of uncertainty regarding competition, the new government ordinance has been added. “To date – said Fabio Ciciliano of the CTS – the return to Italy of Italian and foreign citizens who reside permanently in our country, coming from Cameroon, requires precise procedures. In fact, it is necessary to undergo a swab within 72 hours before entering the Italy and respect a mandatory quarantine period of ten days following which an additional molecular swab must be carried out to exit the isolation “.

ANOTHER 10 DAYS

–

In this way the teams that will send the players to the African Cup, once they have returned, will have to wait another 10 days before being able to re-join the group. Among the top teams, Napoli should lose Koulibaly, Anguissa, Osimhen (if the Nigerian goes after the bad injury suffered with Inter) and Ounas, Milan Kessie and Bennacer. Among the other matches in which their respective teams will not have them available, the two Rossoneri could miss Milan-Rome on January 6, Milan-Juve on January 23 and the derby on February 6, the Napoli players will face Juve at Stadium of the Epiphany.