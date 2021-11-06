African literature is the future – Francesca Sibani

“African literature is the future,” wrote Ben Okri, the well-known Nigerian poet and novelist, in an essay on the Brittle Paper website. “Once upon a time, to be considered part of African literature, it had to be published in series dedicated to African writers. Today, for all the best publishing houses, having an African writer in their catalog has become a must“. This attention of the publishing world – in particular of the Anglo-Saxon and Francophone ones – for the writers of the continent is tangible, and in recent months has resulted in an avalanche of very prestigious awards, in several languages.

Let’s start with the Francosenegalese David Diop, who this summer made a name for himself by winning the International Booker prize thanks to the English translation of his Soul brothers (Neri Pozza 2019), on the Senegalese soldiers who fought in Europe in the First World War, already awarded the Kourouma prix and the European Witch. Then in October the news arrived that it lit a beacon on an area of ​​the world so far little traveled by bibliophiles: Abdelrazak Gurnah, a Tanzanian from Zanzibar, was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature. As is often the case, Gurnah was not among the favorites, much to the dismay of the book distributors of the Anglo-Saxon world, who had only very few copies of his novels available at the time of the announcement. He was not known even in Tanzania, as the Tanzanian columnist Elsie Eyakuze explains, nor in the Arab countries, although the author and his novels are part of a world between Africa and the Arabian peninsula.

After Gurnah it was a crescendo. On 21 October the Mozambican Paulina Chiziane, who in 1990 was the first woman to publish a novel in her country, obtained the most important Lusophone literary recognition, the Camões prize (which with its one hundred thousand euros is one of the richest in the world) . The next day, at the Geneva book fair, Congolese Blaise Ndala won the Kourouma prize (for a work from sub-Saharan Africa) for the novel Dans le belly du Congo, which tells of the “Congolese village” set up at the 1958 Universal Exposition in Brussels, right next to the newly formed structure of the Atomium. And then again: the Senegalese writer Boubacar Boris Diop, author among others of Rwanda. Murambi, the book of bones (editions e / 0 2004), received the prestigious Neustadt prize 2022 on October 26, awarded every two years by the University of Oklahoma’s World Literature Today magazine. Fifty thousand dollars and a replica of a silver-coated eagle quill to recognize the literary merits of the entire work of an author or author. In the same days in Germany the Zimbabwean writer and director Tsitsi Dangarembga, already winner of the Pen Pinter prize in June, was awarded the Peace Prize of the German publishers. Dangarembga was already nominated for the Booker prize last year for the novel This mournable body, together with the Ethiopian-born writer Maaza Mengiste, author of Shadow king (Einaudi 2020).

Secret memories and promises

But that’s not all. On November 3, a Senegalese writer from 1990 won the most prestigious and oldest literary prize in France, the Goncourt (just ten euros, but with the assurance of stellar fame and sales). Mohamed Mbougar Sarr has imposed himself with his novel La plus secrète mémoire des hommes (edited by Philippe Rey, out in Italy for editions e / 0). This is not an insignificant statement because Sarr is the second youngest winner, and the first originally from sub-Saharan Africa. The book is inspired by the story of the Malian writer Yambo Ouologuem, winner of the Renaudot prize in 1968 with an epochal novel Le devoir de violence and then disappeared from circulation. On the same day, the South African Damon Galgut with the novel The promise (recently released for the e / 0 editions) won the illustrious Booker prize from competitors, including Somali-British Nadifa Mohamed. The “promise” of the title is that made by a white woman in 1985 to give the black maid the family home, a promise that in the context of apartheid is in itself unrealizable. Receiving the award, Galgut commented: “It has been a great year for African writers. I accept this recognition in the name of all the told and untold stories, of the known and lesser known writers and writers of the incredible continent to which I belong ”.