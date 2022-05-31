African Nights Festival | An ambitious program, a lasting controversy

The controversy surrounding the appointment of percussionist Mélissa Lavergne as spokesperson for 36e Festival international Nuits d’Afrique tinted the unveiling of its programming on Tuesday. Claiming to be “overwhelmed” by the turn of events, its founder believes that the strong reactions are more a result of ignorance than racism.

Alexandre Vigneault

The Press

“We’ve been doing Nuits d’Afrique for 36 years and we’ve never seen the problem. Never,” insisted Lamine Touré, in an interview with The Press. However, this is not the first time that a white person has been a spokesperson for the festival, he recalled, citing in particular Chantal Jolis and Francine Grimaldi.

He believes that people who have reacted negatively to the appointment of Mélissa Lavergne – who retired from her role as spokesperson on Friday – do not know the mission of the festival, which is to build bridges between communities.

We have always been there for the general public, for everyone. Lamine Toure

“I’ve always been against ghettos. I’m looking for a way for Montrealers to live together, eat together, have fun together, talk to each other,” he insists, while refusing to comment on a change in sensitivity that his event will have to take into account in the future.

Reactions to the criticisms that led to the withdrawal of Mélissa Lavergne were heard, some going so far as to speak of discrimination or anti-white racism. “I don’t take that for racism,” says Lamine Touré. I take that for ignorance. »



PHOTO MARCO CAMPANOZZI, PRESS ARCHIVES Ivorian reggaeman Tiken Jah Fakoly Behind the stars, discoveries The program unveiled on Tuesday is one of the most ambitious in the history of FINA. In addition to indoor concerts, the event will take place on two stages in the Quartier des Spectacles. Ivorian reggaeman Tiken Jah Fakoly, a regular, will be back in Montreal in July. His compatriot Dobet Gnahoré will also be there, as will Femi Kuti with his group The Positive Force and his son Made. A look at five other international artists to discover. Moktar Gania & Gnawa Soul Moktar Gania, guembri player, comes from a line of musicians versed in the Gnaoua tradition. We recognize on Gnawa Soul sonorities characteristic of this music (Moroccan castanets, in particular), but he enriches his universe with a little jazz (on Kouyou Kouyou, for example) and incorporates both Middle Eastern motifs and Western influences. Its rather raw approach could appeal to fans of the genre, but perhaps also to those who appreciate the blues of the desert. July 18, 8 p.m., at the Fairmount Theater pongo Originally from Angola, Pongo grew up in Portugal, where she discovered kuduro music, a style derived from samba and marked by the use of electronic percussion. The 30-year-old singer got noticed with the song Kalemba (Wegue Wegue), in collaboration with Buraka Som Sistema, before going solo. She will arrive in Montreal with an album that is still fresh – Sakidila – where she skillfully mixes rap, electro and her Angolan roots in a pop that has dog. July 15, 8 p.m., at the Fairmount Theater Sheikh Ibra Fam Cheikh Ibra Fam was part of the famous Orchestra Baobab. The Senegalese made the jump to solo last year with a series of singles found today on Peace in Africa, a record where afropop grooves with kora, reggae and soul. Cheikh Ibra Fam offers musical universes that are both rich and light, which suggest a friendly and gentle concert. July 22, 9:45 p.m., on the floor of the Quartier des spectacles Ghetto Kumbe Afrofuturist spirit, electronic “ritual”, the Ghetto Kumbé group, originally from Bogotà, the Colombian capital, mixes tribal rhythms and house to create upbeat electro-organic music. They call it the “digital rumba”, a label that indeed sticks very well to this sound universe. Ghetto Kumbé relies on rapped vocals (mostly), which add even more dynamism to his tracks clearly designed to light up the dance floor. Listen to the song Pila-Pila to get an idea of ​​where this modern trance rooted in the ancient can lead. July 12, 9 p.m., at the Ministère Yemi Alade Known for her shows with energetic choreography, the Nigerian Yemi Alade is described by Nuits d’Afrique as “African Beyoncé”. His universe takes root in the rhythms and melodies of his country, but the approach is indeed very pop, far from the Afrobeat we know. Yemi Alade will perform for the very first time on a Quebec stage. July 24, 9:30 p.m., on the floor of the Quartier des spectacles.

The Festival international nuits d’Afrique is held from July 12 to 24.