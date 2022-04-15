Africa’s health problem is in the collateral damage of Covid





There are many deaths at home of untreated patients, a worsening of chronic diseases, the awakening of traditional medicine with tragic results. In this totally devastated scenario, we wealthy people of the first world have washed our conscience by sending vaccines -.

The data does not lie even if it can underlie many truths. And in Africa the data tell us about an epidemic that does not exist. Disconcerting numbers: according to worldometers.info in Nigeria 15 deaths / million inhabitants are calculated for Covid 19, in Uganda 74, in Angola 55 against 2,650 in Italy or 3,015 in the US and 2,170 in France. The reasons can be the most varied both of a scientific nature (by genetics or seasonality) and of a socio-political nature (the lack of tampons, the strict control of the authorities on the data). But the gap is still impressive: it tells of a pandemic that has very small numbers and has not significantly affected mortality even if it has impacted on exhausted health systems, without any basic medicine and with a dilapidated hospital organization. And with a common feature: the lack of a local medicine – the so-called Primary Health Care – with the consequent absence of a reaction system to the limited spread of Covid 19. THE n Africa – a continent where the average life expectancy is 60 years compared to 77 in Europe according to Who 2018 – people continue to suffer and die from completely different causes than Covid. Malaria, HIV, tuberculosis, respiratory diseases, malnutrition – one could continue for a long time – often remain at uncontrolled levels. The news – reported by the Spanish newspaper El Pais – of the reappearance of polio in Malawi with the consequent need to restart with extensive vaccination campaigns against this disease that now seemed to be definitively eradicated is recent.

But the most striking data, for Africa and the countries a low income, are the side effects that the pandemic has produced: the direct impact of the virus on the health system must first of all be added to the fear of the population – in some cases a real fear – of accessing health facilities with the consequent reduction, in some cases suspension, of routine health care activities. Many examples from the world. CUAMM (Doctors with Africa of Padua) tells how he was forced to close the assisted delivery project in the hospital due to the dismay of women entering the hospital. In the Andes, in Ecuador, campesinos no longer approach health facilities for fear of contagion: a frightening decline according to Dr. Anita Villafuerte, medical director of the Claudio Benati hospital in Zumbahua. On the other side of the globe Claudio Modonutti – doctor of the S. Vincenzo hospital in Dinajpur in Bangladesh (managed by PIME) – says: «The Bengalis are afraid to enter the hospital; admissions to obstetrics have decreased by over 50% ».

The resulting health debt is difficult to quantify given the complexity of the social context in which it develops, but it is absolutely dramatic: many deaths at home of untreated patients, a worsening of chronic diseases, the awakening of traditional medicine with often tragic results (one of all: drinking the urine of the lama to counteract the symptoms of Covid). And even leaving the strictly health plan, the side effects have proved destructive: among many, the damage caused to minors by the blocking of school activities. In various African and Latin American countries – where talking about Dad is tantamount to mockery – we have almost two years of suspension of teaching activities.

In this totally devastated context we – the wealthy of the first world – have washed our conscience in only one way: by sending vaccines. A solution that addresses one part of the problem, but leaves many others open, especially if it excludes other options such as overcoming patents, even if only partially for some countries. But the side effects of Covid are not healed with vaccines, on the contrary they are paradoxically worsened by switch financial assets they generate. As is known in developing countries – but a bit all over the world – resources related to health in the public sphere are few and limited (20 dollars per capita / year in the Democratic Republic of Congo according to the World Bank) and at this juncture the few resources available (already distracted by the necessary adaptation of health facilities to the pandemic) are dedicated to the purchase and distribution of vaccines.

It was the Omicron variant that brought vaccination to the fore for Africa and developing countries when the public felt very clearly that to prevent the development of further variants of the virus it was necessary to restrict its circulation. So the mainstream has become vaccinating Africa and the countries of the southern hemisphere. With the expiry of the option according to which vaccinating ourselves and our associates could save us from Covid 19 infection – in spite of the fate of all the other inhabitants of the globe – interest in global health was born (the famous global health), married not out of a spirit of sharing but only out of pure selfishness: vaccinating everyone just to prevent the virus from reaching our apartment.

But this obtuseness scotomizes the real priorities of developing countries, linked to the resolution of very heavy structural problems: according to the WHO in 2020 in Africa there were over 2.5 million patients with tuberculosis; the World Malaria Report WHO 2020 states that 51% of all malaria cases globally are spread across Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Mozambique and Niger. So vaccines yes, but that they are part of a broader system of social and economic promotion that includes an articulated plan of support for African countries starting with support for public health systems (often dying) and remembering that the promotion of Primary Health Care it means not only the improvement of health services, but also environmental protection, climate conservation and policies to combat social differences.

Last but not least, the combination of Africa-Covid 19 represented the failure of international law aimed at regulating the global system of the right to health: the WHO had to adapt to the rights of individual nations to the detriment of a structured management of pandemic. And also multilateral initiatives such as the Covax project, the largest vaccine supply operation in history (promises about 2 billion doses under the aegis of the UN, WHO and Unicef), have resulted in a miserable act of giving only crumbs: Africa is the Cinderella of the world for the percentage of vaccination of the population (11.7% in March according to Amref Italia). And in this regard, the declarations of the United Nations secretary sound particularly out of tune – the pandemic as a generational opportunity for reconstruction – or the option to build yet another structure – Intergovernmental Negotiating Body– for the prevention and response to future pandemics, when it is clear to everyone that every country has taken care to exclusively protect its own population in defiance of supranational principles following the Darwinian-derived thinking according to which only the strongest survives that in this case means the richest.

For those who know Africa, the feeling that arises is only a profound shame that we can perhaps repress with the commitment to at least restore dignity to this continent that does not stop being tortured.

Director of Uoc Vascular Surgery Asl Teramo Solidarity Outpatient Doctor Paolo Simone Maundodè – Senigallia Few infections and low mortality, but the health protection systems, already in difficulty, have gone haywire. In such a context, vaccines are useful, but they are not the first necessity