Afro-Club, the turntable hit with Macy Ilema, Vegedream and Rosa Ree – RFI Musique

Gabonese Macy Ilema shows her love in Mu Wesecond single from his album This voice

Macy Ilema is first of all a warm and melodious voice. Affectionately nicknamed Princess of Gabonese Rumba, she already has two albums and an EP to her credit. It was at the age of 8 that she took her first steps in music in the choir of her church. In 1998, she knows her first scenes in Libreville. 2006 will be the year of her apprenticeship, because she meets the Gabonese artist Annie Flore Batchiellilys, with whom she will make a prestigious scene. The following year, she received the award for Best Female Hope in the traditional-modern category at the Balafons Music Awards thanks to her first single, Ndjami. Since then, Macy Ilema has continued to perfect her craft. 2008, the year of the first album, My strength. A mixture of colors and cultures, which ranks her among the artists who count in Gabon. In 2012, arrival of the second album Drum. On March 26, she gave him a successor. This voice came to market with no less than 15 titles that we highly recommend.

In Senegal, Samba Peuzzi delights his fans with Soxna Ci next to Jeeba

On December 3, 2021, Samba Peuzzi uploaded his album SenegalBoy Deluxe. 9 new tracks between afrobeat, mbalax, trap, pop and drill. In the table of collaborations, we note the presence of the Ivorian Suspect 95 on the remix of Ndaga. Soxna Ci is the last track of this opus and it is no coincidence that Samba Peuzzi bet on this piece as a new single. In the presence of Jeeba, it’s one of the most unifying songs on the album and it’s only the second single from it. The two artists sing of the love they have for the women in their lives. Both in traditional ceremonial dress, they send a message of African universality and cultural pride. Samba Puzzi has more than one trick up his sleeve.

Vegedream teases the upcoming arrival of his album The bohpandora ite with the title Intro

On April 29, Vegedream will be back with a new album. The bpandora’s heistavailable for pre-order, will consist of 24 tracks including the tracks already chosen Madame Djé (Djenaba), For us sang with Tayc, Bandage in duet with Nej and We used to (Ok Many) alongside Marseille rapper Naps. And to announce this return, the rapper unveiled Intro (Lancelot of the lake)a song in which the interpreter of Bring back the cup sets the record straight and reveals a little more about its history and its career. Intro is an introspective title, with a melancholic melody, for which Vegedream did not hesitate to take up a few notes from Cry Me A River by Justin Timberlake. Your reactions are welcome in the comments.

With It’s wrong fhave rapper Black K denounces the bad habits imitated in others

Member of the rap group Kiff No Beat like his acolytes Didi B and Elow’n, Black K has been releasing solo projects since 2020, in particular the title It’s the money. Remember, last year, he was a hit with the ultimate hit We go there like this which has largely exceeded 2 million views on YouTube thanks to the expression that has become very popular in Côte d’Ivoire, which inspired this title. In January of the same year, he unveiled Jahin only. Today, he opens his counter for the year 2022 with It’s wrong fhave, a song in which the rapper denounces the imitations that do more harm than good to those who practice it. He affirms loud and clear that what works elsewhere does not have the same success when it is taken up in Côte d’Ivoire. To illustrate his point, in the clip, he parodies a famous French television show in which young women mutually judge the organization of their dream weddings. Any resemblance to real characters is therefore not the result of chance.

In Togo, the rapper Ghettovi slaps the competition with the single drill Molded Possiblooo

Ghettovi, also known under the pseudonyms Bannou and Achaobécherie, is the Togolese rapper who is causing a stir in Lomé at the moment. It was among the popular masses that he made a name for himself. Since 2019 and the success of Angel, each of its outputs is scrutinized and screened. In the first quarter of 2022 alone, he has already lined up 5 original titles. Proof, if needed, that the young man is very motivated. Before Molded Possiblooothere have been Black hat, Mi Kpomida, Luzi Vogan Nyanga and Bannou certified. Accustomed to clashes and comparisons with his peers, Ghettovi does not lack ego when it comes to proclaiming himself President of rap in Togo. If you are a fan of new generation rap, take a look at his discography, you will be served!

In Rwanda, it is a Yvan Buravan more grateful than ever who reveals Ni Yesu

While Rwanda has just commemorated the 28th anniversary of the infamous genocide, Yvan Buravan took the opportunity to reveal Ni Yesua track from his album Twaje released in December 2021. A song full of humility in which Yvan Buravan is grateful to be alive, and also to be able to share moments of brotherhood with his loved ones. A script and a video of effective simplicity. In parallel with this release, Yvan Buravan is preparing for the end of the year with many scenes on the program, and especially his first big concert in the legendary Kigali Arena sports hall. A playground that he will be able to tame when you know the scenic qualities that are his. Stay connected in the club to have all the good information of this event and not to miss any of its news.

Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree is thought-provoking in her landmark new track blue-print

Rosa Ree, the sulphurous Tanzanian rapper, gives food for thought with blue-print, his new single. This is his first official release of the year. While she had accustomed us to lighter songs over the past two years, Rosa Ree changed her tune, time to write a song against the current, which talks about the time of slavery and of how the ancestors of millions of Africans were deceived and taken as slaves to build the kingdoms of the West. She also talks about how black culture has been squeezed. All this in just 3 minutes and 19 seconds. Rosa Ree, real name Rosary Robert, has been in the rap scene in Tanzania for quite some time. She is currently signed to The Industry label owned by rapper Navy Kenzo. Her hard work, her consistency and her lyrical dexterity are among the many assets that characterize her.

You can listen to this selection in the Afro-Club playlist on Deezer, Spotify and on the RFI Musique YouTube channel.