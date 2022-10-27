Afro-Club, the turntable hit with Samba Peuzzi, Youssoupha and Wizkid – RFI Musique

Senegalese rapper Samba Peuzzi surprises with Mbaraj

In terms of originality, Samba Peuzzi is never the last. He stands out once again with Mbaraj, his new track with trap, r’n’b, mbalax and afropop influences. With this clip, Samba Peuzzi makes everyone agree. The critics and the public are conquered. In Mbaraj, Samba Peuzzi highlights Senegalese culture in the plural, black skin, frizzy hair and the conquering ancestral roots of his people. In the musical construction of the piece, you will recognize the drums specific to the mbalax, a few kora notes lost between a bass and a light guitar which make all the salt of the melody. Mbaraj is to be consumed without moderation, volume thoroughly.

Rema, the child prodigy of afrobeats, slows down the pace with Dirty

At just 22 years old, Rema has risen to the top of the Afropop scene’s charts in just 3 years. Divine Ikubor, whose real name is, is an accomplished artist from Benin City in Nigeria (remains of the city of Edo, once the capital of one of the most powerful kingdoms in Africa in the 15th century). In her new song Dirtyhe slips in some lyrics in French like “my love” or “my sweet collaborator. A song at the antipodes of its previous successes, in particular the international cardboard calm down . Dirty is an excerpt from his first album Rave & Roses (March 25, 2022), in which there are some renowned collaborations such as the American Chris Brown or the French singer Yseult. Although his success story sounds like a fairy tale, Rema does not forget his difficult beginnings in the misery and violence of Benin City and he proclaims loud and clear that he feels like the soldier of a generation armed with an angel’s voice. Let’s get carried away all the same by this sweet hit Dirty.

Youssoupha swaps his rapper costume for that of producer of Oil

Is it still necessary to present Youssoupha? The Prim’s Lyricist unveiled the reissue of the album Neptune Terminus: Origins. The rapper from Kinshasa has lost none of his brilliance and unfolds his text with ease and vocal experience. In Oil, he is once again accompanied by his son Malick, honored as in most clips that preceded this one. Still just as committed and an activist, Youssoupha aligns the punch lines without flinching in Oil which is a title to shake up the listener’s way of thinking. To believe that he wrote this text with a scalpel, so much the subjects which are entangled make fly with each rhyme. Oil is a real auditory slap.

Nigerian Artists Victony & Tempoe High in Afro-Urban Charts Thanks to Their Track Soweto

You’ve probably heard that voice screaming “Mad!” at the beginning of your favorite afropop songs. This is the signature sound of Michael Chigozie Agwu better known by his stage name Tempoe. He’s the producer who hides behind Love Nwantiti by Kay. For the time being, he accompanies Anthony Victor, alias Victony, on the track Soweto. He is one of the multitude of Nigerian artists who are on the rise on the international scene. Born on January 5, 2001 in southwestern Nigeria, Victony immersed himself in music very early on, drawing inspiration from his illustrious predecessors Davido, Wizkid, MI Abaga and Olamide. He made the studio his second home. The artist spends hours there to compose his songs and refine his melodies. His hard work finally paid off and he landed a contract at a label that will propel him into the limelight. After the release of his EP Saturn in 2020, Victony opened up to a wider audience the year after. But he was brought to an abrupt halt in his tracks by a traffic accident that nearly cost him his life, nailing her to a wheelchair for several months. Reason why he always stands on a cane.

In Cameroon, Salatiel is back with the track sweet new released by Alpha Better Records

After his tragic story with the triptych Anita, Step Key (Anita 2) and Prisoner (Anita 3), Salatiel is back more in love than ever. Once again, the Cameroonian producer and singer trusted the cameras of director Dr. Nkeng Stephens to bring to life sweet new, his single released on October 21st. The boss of the Alpha Better Records label tells in this new track how, in any new relationship, we are intoxicated with love and until the day when things change and everyday life takes over. Perhaps the beginning of a story with several chapters spread over several titles? Anyway, in sweet new, Salatiel behaves like a gentleman transfixed with love for his sweetheart whom he showers with gifts to spice up their relationship. If you pay attention to the chords and melody of this song, you’ll recognize 1Da Banton’s hit track No Wahala. This is a simple resemblance and not plagiarism. Don’t make us say what we haven’t said!

The Togolese artist, Santrinos Raphaël, tackles the thorny subject of mutual trust within couples in mgbavon

Notoriety and extreme popularity can sow discord and discord within couples. Especially if one of the two lovers is adored by his fans like Santrinos Raphaël. The Togolese singer recounts this kind of difficulty in the song mgbavon. Her beloved, driven by fear and lack of confidence in her man, inflicts endless interrogations and domestic scenes on her. Tired of all this fuss, Santrinos has taken the lead and is engaging in a serious conversation. Finding the right words, he ends up reassuring her and everything is back to normal. It is this scenario that is illustrated in the Mgbavon clip, produced by Kabash Business Prod. You would have understood it, mgbavon is a song that aims to reconcile couples. This is the new single from his forthcoming album. An unprecedented collaboration with singer Senzaa will be released this week. Stay tuned to the Afro-Club playlist, to find out more.

Nigeria’s Afrosuperstar Wizkid Launches Promotion For His Upcoming Album More Love, Less Ego with the title bad to me

Wizkid has yet to announce a release date for his next album, but he has already revealed the title. More Love, Less Ego is already defended by its first extract bad to me. The audio version of the song with amapiano rhythm was unveiled in mid-September. It had already been greatly acclaimed by radio programmers. Now that bad to me is given a music video, the track continues its expansion into clubs and dance floors around the world. For the purposes of the script, Wizkid becomes the star of a variety show, showing us behind the scenes of the show. Viewers can see what is happening behind the big stage. Surely he is playing his own role. The bets are off to guess the release date of the album More Love, Less Ego. We, in the Afro-Club, are betting on a release at the very end of 2022. And you?

You can listen to this selection in the Afro-Club playlist on Deezer, Spotify and on the RFI Musique YouTube channel.