Afro social leader assassinated in the Colombian department of Chocó

The Ombudsman’s Office denounced the murder of Afro social leader Fredy Mena Oregon, who was kidnapped on Saturday night in his community in a rural area of ​​the department of Chocó (west) and whose body was found by his neighbors this Sunday.

Mena Oregón was the legal representative of the community of La Playa, belonging to the municipality of Lloró, where he had been kidnapped on Saturday by men carrying handguns and balaclavas. In addition to kidnapping the leader, they took community property and stole money.

This Sunday, residents of the community found his lifeless body on a beach near the town, which is “under anxiety,” the Ombudsman’s Office said in a statement.

“We reject this unfortunate fact and accompany the community, which denounces that today there have been shots from boats against them (66 families, 225 people), which has forced the process of massive displacement towards the municipal seat of Lloró, as happened in September. last year,” the agency added.

Finally, he also recalled that in an early warning issued by the Ombudsman itself in 2020, they warned about “the context of risk to the life and work of human rights leaders and defenders,” as well as “the risk of forced displacement and confinement in the rural area of ​​Lloró”.

The crime in Mena Oregon becomes the third murder of a social leader this weekend in Colombia, after Ferney Morales and Rigo Alape, social leaders and peasant leaders from the department of Putumayo (south), were assassinated on Saturday.

Precisely the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights urged this Sunday for “prompt clarification of the crimes” in relation to the leaders of Putumayo and to adopt “effective protection measures.”

Despite the rapprochement by the Colombian government with some illegal armed groups, violence is still present in many departments of the country, including Putumayo and Chocó, two of the regions hardest hit by clashes for territorial control.