after 007 he will be in Ballerina, a spin-off by John Wick

The filming of John Wick 4 is over, but the franchise is more alive than ever and is preparing for a revolution: Deadline reports that Ana De Armas is very close to the lead role of Ballerina, a theatrical spin-off of saga with Keanu Reeves.

The Cuban actress, fresh from the success of 007 No Time To Die, in which he showcased his action skills as the spy Paloma, had previously worked with Keanu Reeves in the brilliant thriller-horror from ‘psychological torture porn’ Knock, Knock, directed by Eli Roth: Ballerina’s plot remains secret, but Deadline reports that the film – set in the universe of John Wick, made up of posh hotels, lethal killers and mysterious underground organizations – will follow a young killer seeking revenge against the people who killed her family. The character has already made a fleeting appearance in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum: she was the dancer who was also training to become a killer.

As previously revealed, Len Wiseman will direct Ballerina, whose screenplay comes from Shay Hatten, known for Army Of The Dead by Zack Snyder e John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The film will have a budget of $ 50-80 million, and at the moment it is not clear if Keanu Reeves will appear in the story, although it is possible that both he and Anjelica Huston may return.

Ana De Armas star is one of the brightest in Hollywood right now: The Golden Globe nominee is currently in post-production on the Russo brothers’ $ 200 million Netflix film, The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and the much anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, directed by Andrew Dominik and also out for Netflix. As for the John Wick franchise, in addition to the already announced fifth chapter, the saga will also continue in the spin-off TV The Continental, centered on a young Winston and the famous hotel chain at the center of the saga.

