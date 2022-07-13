After 11 years Derek Jeter breaks the silence about the alleged gifts he gave to women he was with

The documentary about the life of the legendary former captain of the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter has not yet been released and has already begun to generate controversy over its content, which reveals, among other things, unpublished details of his love life and alleged adventures.

One of the rumors that has haunted Derek Jeter for the past 10 years has to do with alleged gifts that he would have given to the women with whom he allegedly had affairsand precisely this issue will be clarified according to ‘The Daily Beast’, in the docuseries produced by ESPN that will premiere on July 18.

Derek Jeter FINALLY breaks silence on over decade-long rumor he gave gift baskets to one-night stands https://t.co/7gI4QJKcw6 —Daily MailCelebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 11, 2022

The first time this topic was discussed was in 2011 through an article published by the New York Post entitled ‘Jeter’s Booty Hauls’, in which it was indicated that the then Yankees shortstop, He sent gift baskets with autographed memorabilia to the women he was with after breaking up with actress Minka Kelly..

At the time, a source revealed that “Derek makes the girls stay with him at his apartment in New York, and then gets them a car to take them home the next day. Waiting in your car is a gift basket containing signed Jeter memorabilia.usually a signed baseball.”

“This summer, he ended up dating a girl he had already dated once, but Jeter seemed to have forgotten about the first time and gave her the same going away gift, a gift basket with a baseball signed by Derek Jeter. He basically gave her the same gift twice because he forgot to hook up with her the first time!”, added the source.

Now, as part of the premiere of the documentary called ‘The Captain’, The Daily Beast has reported that the writer of that first article, Emily Smith, appears in the aforementioned biographical material explaining that he found out what Jeter was doing thanks to a call from a woman who claimed to have received the same gift twice of the player, he even sent photos but they were not published.

In this sense, it should be noted that the journalist clarified that it was never confirmed whether the woman who received the shortstop’s gift had slept with him or had only visited him.

Derek Jeter and the alleged gifts to women

Since that article was published in 2011, Derek Jeter, who is now 48 years old, had not spoken about it, however, that will change with the premiere of the eight-episode docuseriesin which he will finally defend himself against those accusations.

According to The Daily Beast, in a short cut of the documentary, the former captain of the Bronx Bombers refers to that news: “Yes, I read the article. Yes, of course. You know, you see it and then it’s like, how the hell did people come up with this?says the legend.

“You know, basically, that’s it. And who would believe this shit? And you believed it!” she added.

Ironically, that publication caused the current member of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, became an even greater idol for men. Something that the athlete himself recognizes in the documentary when he talks about the praise he received from a fan due to that story.

“I remember being in a Starbucks one time and there was this random guy behind me and he was like, ‘Hey, I just want you to know that I’m giving out gift baskets because you did.’ And I turned around and said, ‘You’re a fucking idiot!’ and the look on his face was like…I thought he was going to say, ‘Yeah, good job, man!’

“It’s a story that became larger than life. People continue to believe this story that never happened. It never happened”, sentenced the legend of the New York Yankees.

It should be remembered that Jeter drew attention in his youth for dating the most beautiful women in Hollywood, including Mariah Carey, Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Scarlett Johansson and Adriana Lima.

