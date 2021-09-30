After 13 years Britney Spears is free, from today (for real) her father Jamie is no longer her legal guardian

Photo credit: Chelsea Guglielmino – Getty Images

A lot of joy but also a bit of regret for not having done it before. For not having spoken, denounced, told some time ago about the golden prison that for 13 years had become his home, his normality. Today Britney Spears is free and owes it only to her courage. Since last June he broke the silence in court confirming in a 23-minute speech the theories that had been chasing each other for years on the toxicity of the legal protection of his father Jamie, told in several documentaries and shouted loudly by his fans, the cards in fortunately, the table has changed. A few hours ago the conclusion of the long #freebritney battle: Los Angeles court judge Brenda Penny suspended her father Jamie’s conservatorship calling “the current situation is unsustainable”.

The news are talking about it, the social networks have gone crazy, the squares have been filled with moved fans: #freebritney is a reality and this is everyone’s win. “Britney and Sam are currently out of town on vacation,” an insider told People questioned about the reaction of the singer and her boyfriend and future husband Sam Ashgari, “she wanted to get rid of stress before today’s crucial day.” And we imagine them with a toothy smile and glasses blowing “very happy with the result of the hearing” . Her new lawyer Mathew Rosengart, the first that the 39-year-old was able to choose independently, kept his promises: he accused Jamie of abuse of guardianship and asked for his immediate suspension. He has long argued that any decisions made by his client over the past 13 years “were in the best interest of his daughter”.

Rosengart, a highly respected professional in Hollywood (he has already worked with other stars such as Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg) did not gild the pill: he defined Mr Spears “a cruel, toxic and violent man” who will have to “answer for all the abuses he has. made his daughter suffer not only in the last 13 years, but since she was a child “. And then, “Britney wants him out of her life today and deserves to wake up tomorrow knowing that her father is no longer her guardian.” So it was.

For the moment the singer will continue to be subjected to the conservatorship: in place of his father, an accountant appointed by Rosengart, John Zabel, was appointed temporary guardian, who will take care of his assets of 60 million dollars until December 31st. Jodi Montgomery, on the other hand, will remain in his role as “guardian of the natural person”. The next appointment is on November 12 with another hearing in which it will be established whether the singer is able to take care of herself or there is the need to appoint another tutor. Britney is free, and ready to take back everything she deserves and she can go back to singing and no, it’s not a dream (It’s Britney, bit **).