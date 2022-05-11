After 15 years, Carlos Otero leaves América TeVé due to “serious discrepancies with the producer of the TN3 show”

The Cuban presenter Carlos Otero announces that his work on the channel’s TN3 show America TeVe comes to an end after 15 years in the chain. A news confirmed by himself through a statement he published on his social networks.

“After 15 years as a presenter (at 9:00 pm) on Canal América TeVé and due to serious discrepancies with the producer of the TN3 show, my work on said channel is coming to an end,” Carlos Otero began by saying in a post on Facebook.

He then added: “Thanks to all the artists, journalists, technicians and employees who gave me the opportunity to work by their side. My thanks and respect to the channel’s executives for allowing me, for years, to be part of the America family. TeVé. And to the most important, my audience… thank you, thank you and thank you very much!”

A similar message was shared on his Instagram account, in the stories section, where he also echoed this news.

Capture Instagram / Carlos Otero

So far, the “discrepancies” between Carlos Otero and the show’s producer are unknown, but on the comment board of the post published by the Cuban on Facebook, his followers sent him their full support and wished him success in his new program.

a new project

Before making this news known, the Cuban presenter began to write the pages of a new beginning in a new program. “Carlos time. Live!”a show that is broadcast through its Facebook and YouTube profiles on Tuesdays and Thursdays at eleven o’clock at night.

This program presented by him kicked off last week and did so with two great guests: Imara Ulloa Y The goddess.

“It occurred to me and a group of crazy people to do this show on social networks for all of you,” he announced last week at the beginning of this program. One that will allow you to stay in touch and entertain your audience.

You can follow CyberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.